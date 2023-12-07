Record-Breaking Field Anticipated for 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Runners Can Still Take Part by Joining a Charity Team; Participants Raised $30.4 Million in 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will notify runners today of their selection status for the 2024 race. The excitement from this year's record-setting event sparked unprecedented interest with more than 120,000 individuals applying for a chance to participate. Those who secure an entry into the race will join another record-breaking field with 50,000 participants expected to cross the finish line in Grant Park on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Individuals who are still hoping to participate can enter the field by joining an official charity team. Since 2002, the Charity Program has generated more than $322 million for local, national and global causes. In 2023, participants raised $30.4 million, the highest fundraising total in event history.

"The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was record-setting across the board from historic performances and countless personal bests to record-breaking participation and charity fundraising," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "The energy and excitement of race day captured the attention of runners from around the world and we're humbled by the extraordinary interest we've seen as a result. We look forward to welcoming a new field of participants in 2024 and once again putting on a race that unites the local and global running communities on the streets of Chicago."

Runners who receive an entry through the drawing will join those who guaranteed their entry into the race during the four-week application window. Guaranteed entries include Bank of America Chicago Marathon legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners, 2023 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series finishers and those who cancelled their 2023 race entries.

Runners who did not receive an entry through the drawing can still sign up through the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program. The 2024 Charity Program includes 200 nonprofit organizations raising funds related to 10 cause categories, including education, youth development, health care and social services. Individuals who register to run with an official charity at this time are required to raise a minimum of $1,750. For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

For the latest event updates, registered participants and community members are encouraged to visit the Event FAQ which is available at chicagomarathon.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park on Sunday, October 13, 2024. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 10, Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

