Record Breaking Financial Quarter for i2i Population Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health announces record breaking financial results for 1st Quarter of 2018. A top ranked population health management (PHM) company by KLAS, set an eighteen-year (18) company record in all categories of financials for an accelerated start to fiscal year 2018 versus the same period 2017.

(PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health)... Justin L. Neece, President & Chief Operations Officer, i2i Population Health

36% increase in Revenue

105% increase in New Bookings (total contract value for new sales agreements)

106% increase in New Recurring Revenue (subscription software sales)

116% increase in EBITDA (profitability)

11 New Clients LIVE on i2i in Q1 2018

12 New Client Implementations started in Q1 2018

Growth has occurred in every product line of business and in all market segments – Federally Qualified Health Centers, Commercial Ambulatory and Health Systems, and Payers. "i2i is truly thankful to all of its passionate customers across the 36 states and communities we serve. Building communities of better health is demonstrated daily by our committed platform users. I am honored to lead the i2i Team through this incredible growth period and evolving demand for real population health," stated Justin L. Neece, President.

As the healthcare market continues to operate with disparate systems across the care continuum, i2i powers interoperability through data integration solutions, which allows its PHM platform to operate on top of EHRs and Practice Management Systems. Care Teams, in real-time, leverage the i2i suite to identify gaps in care, assign care plans to coordinate consumer actions, and benchmark health system performance. Delivering significant quality outcomes in the communities served is a true testament of i2i and its customer partnerships.

The company is currently hiring several key positions to meet the new market demands. iQlarity™ and Value Based Care (VBC) Tracker, two new products, are currently in beta testing and will be launched in July for both Payers and Providers. i2i will showcase these products at its annual User Conference, Better Is The Journey, on August 6-8, 2018, in Phoenix, AZ.

ABOUT I2I POPULATION HEALTH

i2i Population Health is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award winning PHM platform. For over 18 years, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 36 states, supporting 20+ million lives. In addition, i2i is partnering with many health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, bringing claims and EHR data together.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-breaking-financial-quarter-for-i2i-population-health-300654475.html

SOURCE i2i Population Health