Record-Breaking Fundraiser Shows FlowPlay Players Going for Gold in the Fight to Cure Childhood Cancer

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced that its Vegas World in-game October fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society (ACS) broke its individual campaign record for giving, garnering $65,000 raised. This follows FlowPlay's major fundraising milestone with the ACS over the summer, lifting its total raised for the organization to $315,000. In direct support of funding critical research and patient care for childhood cancer, players within Vegas World purchased virtual ACS-branded charms throughout the month of October.

This fundraiser is part of FlowPlay's broader corporate giving program and ongoing support for the ACS. The causes supported by the company's campaigns are primarily chosen via feedback and requests from the Vegas World player community. One Vegas World player recently shared a candid, personal story of how childhood cancer has affected her family, and why FlowPlay's fundraisers mean so much to her. This player tragically lost her younger sister to cancer when they were both very young. In her adulthood, she was impacted again when her four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer. Through the support of her community and the unwavering commitment of her daughter's pediatricians, they prevailed, and her daughter has remained cancer-free for more than six years. Her story is a testament to the importance of adequately funding pediatric cancer research and care.

After accidents, cancer is the leading cause of death in children ages one to 14 years old. In 2020, an estimated 11,050 children under the age of 15 in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer. Cancers that develop in children often differ from the types that develop in adults , and are not strongly linked to lifestyle or environmental risk factors. Because of this, research and patient care can vary greatly in childhood cancers compared to adult cancers. The funds raised from FlowPlay's in-game fundraiser will directly support the ACS in its comprehensive approach in funding research, improving patient care and providing trusted information, guidance and support for all patients and their families.

"For many in our Vegas World community, the devastating, life-altering effects of cancer are personal. It is a huge reason why we are so dedicated to supporting the ACS," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "I am always humbled by the stories our players share with us, and the generous support our community continues to show in the fight against cancer. Their participation in these fundraisers gives me hope that our donations will continue to make a meaningful impact for patients and families in need."

"The American Cancer Society is so grateful to FlowPlay and Vegas World players for helping fund our lifesaving mission. It is a critical time when cancer research funding is at risk which could mean delays in the next cancer breakthrough discovering new and better treatments and cures. Thank you for the tremendous support and helping to ensure this doesn't happen," said Daniel Widner, ACS vice president of Regional Distinguished Partners.

Due to the economic effects of COVID-19, the ACS is facing a significant funding shortage, threatening the organization's ability to invest in vital cancer research. Without additional relief, the ACS could see its cancer research funding cut in half . The ACS needs widespread support as it works around the clock to prioritize cancer patient care and extend support to vulnerable populations.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: http://www.cancer.org .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

