RECORD-BREAKING ONLINE LAND AUCTION IN ADAMS COUNTY, IL: SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS - A BIGIRON COMPANY CELEBRATES TREMENDOUS SUCCESS

ST. EDWARD, Neb., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a leading online marketplace for agricultural and construction equipment, is thrilled to announce the unprecedented success of the recent Sullivan Auctioneers - a BigIron Company online land auction for property located in Adams County, IL. The auction, featuring land from the James R. & Mary Ann Weisenborn Trust, was held on August 15, 2023, and marked a notable milestone in the history of land auctions.

With the potential for substantial development and prime productive farmland, the auction showcased 7 tracts of land spanning over 333 acres. Bidders from across the nation participated in the event, reflecting the high demand and appeal of the property. The auction's outstanding outcome not only underscores the growth potential of the region but also exemplifies BigIron's commitment to facilitating seamless and successful online auctions.

The highlight of the auction was the record-breaking sale of two tracts, each commanding an astonishing $30,000 per acre. This remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the desirability and value of the land, setting a new standard in land auction pricing. In total, the sale generated over $7 million in revenue, a testament to the power of online auction platforms and the dedication of the BigIron and Sullivan teams.

Dan Sullivan, of Sullivan Auctioneers - a BigIron Company, expressed his excitement regarding the success of the auction: "We're overjoyed with the outcome of the James R. & Mary Ann Weisenborn Trust land auction. We're honored that the Weisenborn family entrusted BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers with the sale. This record-breaking event is a true reflection of the collaborative efforts of our team, who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless auction process. The remarkable prices achieved demonstrate the trust that bidders and buyers place in our platform."

The virtual online auction, combined with Sullivan Auctioneers' expertise in the industry, contributed to the resounding success of the Adams County land auction and further strengthens BigIron's dedication to providing a cutting-edge platform that facilitates transparent, efficient, and rewarding auctions. As the industry evolves, BigIron remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of its diverse clientele.

For more information about upcoming auctions, visit BigIron at www.BigIron.com and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

About BigIron: BigIron is the leading online auction platform connecting buyers and sellers in a global market, specializing in agricultural, construction, industrial and transportation equipment; real estate; livestock; and collector cars. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, trust, and exceptional service, BigIron provides customers nationwide with a seamless and efficient auction experience.

About Sullivan Auctioneers - a BigIron Company: Sullivan Auctioneers, now a part of the BigIron family, brings decades of experience in land auctions, estate sales, and more. Their expertise, combined with BigIron's innovative online auction platform, results in successful auctions that cater to the needs of buyers and sellers alike.

