Record-Breaking Proceeds Donated to American Cancer Society at UGA's Relay for Life

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Georgia held their 20th Relay for Life event April 12, 2019 and raised record-breaking proceeds that were donated to American Cancer Society. Bulls and Bears Radio co-hosts, Steve Champa and Adam Matisko, represented Online Trading Academy Atlanta as the presenting sponsor to help raise donations, raffle cash prizes, and speak on stage. Online Trading Academy Atlanta also sponsored three prior supporting fundraisers: Battle of the Bands, the 5K at Terrapin Brewery and a golf tournament at UGA's golf course.

The Relay took place on UGA campus, Legion Field with 11 other local sponsors supporting the cause. The western theme, "Grabbing Cancer by the Horns", set the tone for a fun and impactful night. The UGA Band and Cheer Squad performed that evening and ended in a beautiful candle lit walk around the field with live music by acoustic country artists. In the final hour of the event, OTA-Atlanta's students and fans reached the $20,000 goal. OTA-Atlanta matched the amount to sum $40,000. The Relay raised an astonishing $242,000 sum for American Cancer society. In the past 20 years, UGA has contributed a total of 3.5M dollars through Relay for Life.

Champa and Barbara Dooley, wife of former UGA Football Coach Vince Dooley, spoke to their cancer survival and losses. Champa has experienced two losses in his family from breast and brain cancer. OTA-Atlanta and Bulls and Bears Radio have a passion for giving to this cause and helping others through charity in a meaningful way.

ABOUT ONLINE TRADING ACADEMY (OTA) ATLANTA

Online Trading Academy Atlanta is part of a network of over forty campuses worldwide, which is the world leader in professional education for investors looking to build life-changing skills to succeed in the financial markets. Their patented Core Strategy empowers traders and investors to make smarter decisions. Students learn under the guidance of experienced traders in a hands-on classroom setting with extensive online education resources. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use the same tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. OTA has its roots in the largest trading floor in the Western US, founded in 1997. Online Trading Academy Atlanta is one of OTA's more than 40 worldwide campuses that collectively 400,000 people have experienced OTA workshops.

1080 Holcomb Bridge Rd #275

Roswell, GA 30076

(678) 527-7800

www.tradingacademy.com/Atlanta

SOURCE Online Trading Academy Atlanta

