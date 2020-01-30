Record-Breaking Real Estate: Williams and Williams Estates Group Sell Over $730 Million in 2019, Making Them the #1 Team in the Country

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husband-and-wife real estate team Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams Estates Group cemented their status as the number one team in the United States in 2019 with $736,167,588 in sales. 2019 saw a collection of architecturally stunning homes and megamansions sold under their guidance and expertise. Even in a year of ups and downs in the larger real estate market, Williams & Williams Estates Group came out on top due to their client relationships, market influence, and diverse listings. Looking ahead to the new year, they predict a strong real estate market at the high end.

Branden and Rayni Williams

"LA's luxury market will break records in 2020 as we continue to see foreign investment in local real estate return even during an election year," CEO and founder Rayni Williams says. "We also predict more cannabis entrepreneurs putting their green rush dollars into solid property assets."

In October, they supervised the $18 million sale of The Ennis House, a Mayan Revival-style home built in 1924. The Los Angeles property is the most expensive Frank Lloyd Wright home ever sold. That same month, Branden and Rayni represented the record-breaking sale of Bruce Makowsky's $94 million Bel Air spec home. After readjusting the home's asking price to reflect pricing in the current market, they sold the home for $94 million, making it one of the largest sales in Los Angeles history. The duo once again tops the list of Variety's Real Estate Elite 2020 lineup, which comes out the first week of February.

"We're passionate about preserving and protecting Los Angeles' most iconic homes, so it was an honor to oversee the sale of Frank Lloyld Wright's architectural gem. It has always been one of our favorite homes," says Branden Williams.

