Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

News provided by

National Retail Properties, Inc.

08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

152,836

$

141,432




Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

94,698

$

51,622

Net earnings per common share

$

0.62

$

0.35




FFO available to common stockholders

$

102,769

$

78,267

FFO per common share

$

0.67

$

0.53




Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

103,030

$

88,122

Core FFO per common share

$

0.67

$

0.60




AFFO available to common stockholders

$

102,880

$

89,045

AFFO per common share

$

0.67

$

0.60

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

  • FFO per common share increased 26.4% over prior year results
  • Core FFO per common share increased 11.7% over prior year results
  • AFFO per common share increased 11.7% over prior year results
  • Portfolio occupancy was 99.2% at March 31, 2018 as compared to 99.1% on December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017
  • Invested $177.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 52 properties with an aggregate 400,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.7%
  • Sold 15 properties for $71.6 million producing $38.6 million of gains on sales
  • No common shares were issued under the ATM equity program

Core FFO guidance for 2018 was increased from a range of $2.60 to $2.64 to a range of $2.62 to $2.66 per share. The 2018 AFFO is estimated to be $2.66 to $2.70 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.51 to $1.55 per share, plus $1.11 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate and any charges for impairments and retirement severance costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties' strong first quarter results highlight our ability to raise well-priced capital through dispositions, which is a meaningful strategic advantage when equity markets are choppy.  Our proven capability to accretively recycle capital, combined with our highly occupied portfolio and our solid pipeline of new acquisitions, positions us to raise guidance for 2018 and continue our track record of consistent per share growth on a multi-year basis."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on May 1, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

The reported results are preliminary and not final and there can be no assurance that the results will not vary from the final information filed on Form 10-Q with the Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of these reported results have been made. 

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 


Quarter Ended


March 31,


2018

2017

Income Statement Summary








Revenues:



Rental and earned income

$

148,605

$

137,298

Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants

4,158

3,860

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

73

274


152,836

141,432





Operating expenses:



General and administrative

8,697

8,919

Real estate

5,862

5,663

Depreciation and amortization

44,498

40,143

Impairment losses – real estate and other charges, net of recoveries

2,248

1,206

Retirement severance costs

261




61,566

55,931





Other expenses (revenues):



Interest and other income

(25)

(137)

Interest expense

26,602

26,614


26,577

26,477





Earnings before gain on disposition of real estate

64,693

59,024





Gain on disposition of real estate

38,596

14,624





Earnings including noncontrolling interests

103,289

73,648





Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

9





Net earnings attributable to NNN

103,280

73,657

Series D preferred stock dividends



(3,598)

Series E preferred stock dividends

(4,097)

(4,097)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)

(4,485)

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of Series D

   preferred shares redeemed



(9,855)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

94,698

$

51,622





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic

153,041

146,930

Diluted

153,393

147,280





Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:



Basic

$

0.62

$

0.35

Diluted

$

0.62

$

0.35

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 


Quarter Ended


March 31,


2018

2017

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

94,698

$

51,622

Real estate depreciation and amortization

44,419

40,063

Gain on disposition of real estate

(38,596)

(14,624)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

2,248

1,206

Total FFO adjustments

8,071

26,645

FFO available to common stockholders

$

102,769

$

78,267





FFO per common share:



Basic

$

0.67

$

0.53

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.53





Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

94,698

$

51,622

Total FFO adjustments

8,071

26,645

FFO available to common stockholders

102,769

78,267





Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred

   share redemption



9,855

Retirement severance costs

261


Total Core FFO adjustments

261

9,855

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

103,030

$

88,122





Core FFO per common share:



Basic

$

0.67

$

0.60

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.60




















































Quarter Ended


March 31,


2018

2017

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

94,698

$

51,622

Total FFO adjustments

8,071

26,645

Total Core FFO adjustments

261

9,855

Core FFO available to common stockholders

103,030

88,122





Straight line accrued rent

(998)

(675)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

228

231

Below-market rent amortization

(697)

(660)

Stock based compensation expense

2,145

2,581

Capitalized interest expense

(828)

(554)

Total AFFO adjustments

(150)

923

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

102,880

$

89,045





AFFO per common share:



Basic

$

0.67

$

0.61

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.60





Other Information:



Percentage rent

$

546

$

548

Amortization of debt costs

$

888

$

859

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$

134

$

127

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

81

$

82

2018 Earnings Guidance:

Core FFO guidance for 2018 is $2.62 to $2.66 per share. The 2018 AFFO is estimated to be $2.66 to $2.70 per share. The FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.51 to $1.55 per share, plus $1.11 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate and any charges for impairments and retirement severance costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 


2018 Guidance

  Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on sale of real estate, impairment 
     charges or retirement severance costs

$1.51 - $1.55 per share

  Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.11 per share

  Core FFO per share

$2.62 - $2.66 per share

  AFFO per share

$2.66 - $2.70 per share

  G&A expenses (excluding retirement severance costs)

$34 - $35 Million

  Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $9 Million

  Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million

  Disposition volume

$100 - $140 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Balance Sheet Summary








Assets:



Real estate:



Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated 
   depreciation and amortization

$

6,529,910

$

6,426,640

Accounted for using the direct financing method

9,422

9,650

Real estate held for sale

3,791

6,371

Cash and cash equivalents

4,002

1,364

Receivables, net of allowance

3,863

4,317

Accrued rental income, net of allowance

26,361

25,916

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

5,062

5,380

Other assets

78,245

80,896

Total assets

$

6,660,656

$

6,560,534





Liabilities:



Line of credit payable

$

176,400

$

120,500

 Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of
    unamortized debt cost

13,149

13,300

 Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized 
     debt costs

2,447,393

2,446,407

Accrued interest payable

36,379

20,311

Other liabilities

122,829

119,106

Total liabilities

2,796,150

2,719,624





Stockholders' equity of NNN

3,864,180

3,840,593

Noncontrolling interests

326

317

Total equity

3,864,506

3,840,910





Total liabilities and equity

$

6,660,656

$

6,560,534




















Common shares outstanding

153,848

153,577





Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

29,116

29,093





National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of March 31, 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable

$

176,400

$

176,400

L + 87.5 bps

2.546%

   January 2022











Unsecured notes payable:









2021

300,000

298,324

5.500%

5.689%

   July 2021

2022

325,000

322,523

3.800%

3.985%

   October 2022

2023

350,000

348,584

3.300%

3.388%

   April 2023

2024

350,000

349,533

3.900%

3.924%

   June 2024

2025

400,000

399,236

4.000%

4.029%

   November 2025

2026

350,000

346,564

3.600%

3.733%

   December 2026

2027

400,000

398,446

3.500%

3.548%

   October 2027

Total

2,475,000

2,463,210

















Total unsecured debt(1)

$

2,651,400

$

2,639,610

















Debt costs


(22,682)






Accumulated amortization

6,865






Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(15,817)






Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs

$

2,447,393







(1)

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 6.7 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal
Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

13,236

5.230%

July 2023







Debt costs

(147)



Accumulated amortization

60



Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(87)



Mortgages payable, including unamortized
premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$

13,149










(1)   Includes unamortized premium















National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade





As of March 31,


Line of Trade

2018(1)

2017(2)

1.

Convenience stores

17.9

%

16.8

%

2.

Restaurants – full service

12.0

%

11.7

%

3.

Restaurants – limited service

8.0

%

7.5

%

4.

Automotive service

7.6

%

7.0

%

5.

Family entertainment centers

6.4

%

6.1

%

6.

Health and fitness

5.6

%

5.7

%

7.

Theaters

4.8

%

4.9

%

8.

Automotive parts

3.6

%

3.8

%

9.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.1

%

3.4

%

10.

Wholesale clubs

2.4

%

2.3

%

11.

Banks

2.4

%

2.7

%

12.

Medical service providers

2.3

%

2.4

%

13.

Equipment rental

2.0

%

0.7

%

14.

Drug stores

2.0

%

2.1

%

15.

Furniture

1.9

%

1.9

%

16.

General merchandise

1.8

%

1.8

%

17.

Travel plazas

1.8

%

1.9

%

18.

Consumer electronics

1.7

%

1.9

%

19.

Home improvement

1.7

%

1.9

%

20.

Home furnishings

1.6

%

1.7

%


Other

9.4

%

11.8

%


Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

Top 10 States


State

% of Total(1)

State

% of Total(1)

1.

Texas

18.0

%

6.

Georgia

4.8

%

2.

Florida

8.8

%

7.

Tennessee

3.9

%

3.

Ohio

5.5

%

8.

Indiana

3.9

%

4.

Illinois

5.3

%

9.

Virginia

3.9

%

5.

North Carolina

5.0

%

10.

Alabama

3.1

%

(1)

Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2018.

(2)

Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2017.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top Tenants ( ≥ 2.0%)




Properties

% of Total(1)

7-Eleven

152

6.2%

Mister Car Wash

96

4.1%

Camping World

40

3.9%

LA Fitness

30

3.9%

AMC Theatre

20

3.4%

Couche-Tard (Pantry)

86

3.2%

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

103

2.8%

Bell American (Taco Bell)

115

2.6%

BJ's Wholesale Club

9

2.4%

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

2.3%

SunTrust

99

2.3%

Frisch's Restaurant

74

2.0%






Lease Expirations(2)



% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)

2018

1.4%

46

520,000

2024

2.2%

50

833,000

2019

2.6%

74

1,079,000

2025

4.6%

129

1,132,000

2020

3.5%

126

1,576,000

2026

5.6%

183

1,854,000

2021

4.1%

121

1,320,000

2027

8.4%

194

2,717,000

2022

6.3%

125

1,697,000

2028

5.6%

174

1,353,000

2023

2.9%

110

1,293,000

Thereafter

52.8%

1,439

13,378,000

(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $594,023,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2018.

(2)

As of March 31, 2018, the weighted average remaining lease term is 11.4 years.

(3)

Square feet.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-first-quarter-2018-operating-results-and-increased-2018-guidance-announced-by-national-retail-properties-inc-300639579.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nnnreit.com

Also from this source

Apr 16, 2018, 08:30 ET Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc.

Feb 14, 2018, 08:30 ET National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividends For Its 5.70%...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

News provided by

National Retail Properties, Inc.

08:30 ET