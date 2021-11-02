Record Funding Invested in Montgomery County, Maryland Companies in 2021 Q1-Q3

Record $18B invested in Montgomery County, MD in 2021 Q1-Q3 across life sciences, health tech, media & quantum companies Tweet this

Announced in celebration of Maryland Economic Development Week, the Montgomery County investments showcase the strength across local industry sectors. This success has a significant ripple effect on the state and county economies through company expansion, hiring of additional employees and new innovative growth initiatives. In 2020, $4 billion was invested in Montgomery County companies; this year through September alone, that number has jumped 450% to $18 billion.

See the top deals in each category 2021 Q1-Q3 in Montgomery County:

Public Offerings & IPOs COMPANY AMOUNT DESCRIPTION Xometry $302.5M Provides AI-enabled manufacturing equipment MaxCyte $175.5M Delivers cell-engineering platform technologies Sensei Biotherapeutics $133M Develops next gen immunotherapies to fight cancer and other diseases Venture Capital COMPANY AMOUNT DESCRIPTION Arcellx $120M Advances its pipeline of novel cell therapies in oncology indications with serious unmet medical need Sirnaomics $105M Provides novel RNAi therapeutics for treating cancers, viral infections and other diseases Aledade $100M Improves patient care for primary care providers to support workflow and analytics Private Investment COMPANY AMOUNT DESCRIPTION



Creates and publishes interactive entertainment as parent company to Bethesda Game Studios, acquired by Microsoft ZeniMax $8.12B Viela Bio/Horizon Therapeutics $2.65B Expands its pipeline and grows its rare disease medicine portfolio through its acquisition of Viela Bio Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS)

Provides corporate governance and investment solutions to financial market participants, including climate policy surveys $1.89B

See the full list of investments in Montgomery County companies here.

"Xometry is proud to be an industry leader in manufacturing on demand and proud to call Montgomery County our home," said Randy Altschuler, CEO and co-founder of Xometry. "We will continue to invest in the technology and talent we need to realize our vision of democratizing manufacturing."

"With this new investment, Arcellx is poised to elevate the field of cell therapy by advancing our novel technology to benefit patients and their care teams," said Rami Elghandour, Chairman and CEO of Arcellx. "We appreciate the support of our new and existing investors and look forward to expanding our corporate presence in Gaithersburg and continuing to recruit a diverse team to help accelerate our mission and deliver on the promise of our unique technology."

"Our latest funding round demonstrates the belief that value-based care led by independent primary care, embracing risk, is the right path forward for American health care. The new capital will support our continued growth as we work with all kinds of payers to help more primary care physicians deliver better health outcomes for patients," said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Aledade. "By being headquartered in Bethesda, we can be part of the conversation with legislators, regulators and policymakers to advocate on behalf of independent primary care providers, and our location enables us to source incredible talent from the thriving DC metro area community."



"The blistering pace of capital investments in Montgomery County companies would be significant at any time but is especially remarkable during a pandemic and a period of great global economic uncertainty," said Benjamin H. Wu, MCEDC President and CEO. "The recent funding surge is a testament to our local companies and investors recognizing the abundance of assets and paths to success here. This announcement is another positive indicator that our innovation-led economy is resilient and heading towards a full recovery."

The climate in Montgomery County is highly conducive to company growth in life sciences, tech and other leading industries. The assets that draw companies and investment to Montgomery County, 'The Immunology Capital Next to the Nation's Capital,' include a top educated workforce with 59% of adults over 25 holding a bachelor's degree or higher, while the state is top ranked in the concentration of STEM jobs. Home to 18 federal agency headquarters including NIH, FDA and NIST, the County has been working to enhance the business climate with initiatives like the new Speed-to-Market, which improves efficiencies in the planning and permitting phases.



