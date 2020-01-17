Record Gift Creates Unusual New Scholarship

Philanthropists Joan and Will Abele '61, through their Abele Family Foundation, donated $11 million to support the long-term sustainability of the Abele Scholars Program, which provides students with $53,000 in funding intended to address the costs of a college education beyond tuition, room and board, and assist with student debt upon graduation.

Abele Scholars receive $40,000 over four years. In addition, each scholar receives $2,000 for "startup" costs such as the purchase of a laptop or required books; $3,000 for academically enriching pursuits such as internships, summer courses, or academic conferences; and $8,000 in loan forgiveness. Too often, additional expenses such as these keep a full college experience out of reach for some students and lessen their ability to take advantage of opportunities that will help them advance after graduation.

Established in 2018, the "stackable" scholarship and curriculum enrichment program is designed to be awarded on top of other financial aid and will support approximately 18 students every year from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland at Ursinus College.

"Ursinus's Abele Scholars Program has provided standout students with the resources required to reach their fullest potential and become responsible, contributing citizens, all while strengthening Ursinus's commitment to access and affordability," Ursinus College President Brock Blomberg said. "This generous gift from the Abeles and the Abele Family Foundation ensures that we will be able to continue to provide this critical support for the next decade and beyond."

In addition to financial need, the scholars must demonstrate academic potential and a record of leadership and civic engagement.

As an alumnus and member of the Ursinus College Board of Trustees, Will Abele and his wife, Joan, have supported Ursinus philanthropically for 50 years.

"For Joan and me, giving back to the college is critically important. This is about more than giving students an advantage. It's about giving them opportunity," Abele said.

