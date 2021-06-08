Record Grass Catcher Demand At Accelerator Despite COVID Closure

Accelerator Industries specializes in quality grass catchers and accessories to help landscapers "maximize their mow." Grass catchers are lawn care essentials that collect grass clippings instead of leaving them on the lawn. Many landscapers also consider them to be a huge inconvenience, because they're often bulky, get in the way, and take time to remove and dump.

Accelerator's founders, Peter and Kristy Andonian, formerly owned Yardmaster Inc., a landscape maintenance business in the Pacific Northwest.

"When Kristy and I had our landscaping business, the key metric was always how long did it take to get a given job done," Peter Andonian explains. "If you could shave just a little bit of time off each job, it drops to the bottom line very quickly."

Accelerator helps landscapers reduce their project times, allowing them to take on more work and make more money. Made of high quality, extruded aluminum, Accelerator's grass catchers are light, durable, easy to empty and clean, and won't rust.

Founded in 1995, Accelerator was established when Peter Andonian began thinking about building a grass catcher that could work in all conditions, including the often damp Pacific Northwest. Today, Accelerator Industries has a dealer and distributor network that spans the entire United States and beyond. The company maintains a state of the art manufacturing facility in Kent, Washington, and produces grass catchers for nearly every commercial mower on the market. Their products have earned an industry-wide reputation for excellence in quality, design, and utility.

The landscaping industry has swollen from $68.28 billion dollars in 2011 to $105.35 billion in 2020. The industry employs more than 1 million people and represents 604,163 landscaping businesses, an increase of 4.9 percent from 2020.

Accelerator is incredibly thankful to all of the amazing landscapers and dealers that support their business. To maximize your mow, please give Accelerator a call or visit their website at https://acceleratorindustries.com .

