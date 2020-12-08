Record Growth Across All Business Functions Drives More Than 60% Year-Over-Year Revenue for Braze in First Nine Months of Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced a greater than 60% increase in year-over-year revenue in the first nine months of this fiscal year. The company also hired more than 250 new employees, opened two new offices in Chicago and Tokyo, and added more than 300 new customers, including Kickstarter, Papa Murphy's, and Uniqlo USA.

As the ongoing global pandemic forced consumers into a digital-only way of life, direct connections with consumers became essential for brands, fueling unprecedented demand for Braze technology. Braze enables brands to infuse human connection and empathy into their customer engagement strategy, while keeping a real-time pulse on shifting customer preferences and needs.

"This has been the most dynamic year in Braze's nine-year history," said Bill Magnuson, co-founder and CEO of Braze. "In the face of a pandemic, social injustice, an economic downturn, and great uncertainty at the global level, I couldn't be more proud of the way that everyone in the company supported each other and banded together to make this a truly exceptional year for Braze. We will continue building momentum in 2021, as the importance of strengthening relationships between consumers and the brands they love only grows in importance."

"Braze is one of the few companies that truly puts the needs of its customers first, and the impact is clear in its outstanding 2020 results," said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures. "I'm impressed by how Braze's leadership navigated through many uncertainties to have its best year to date. The company strategically continued to invest in employee growth and product to better support their customers during this challenging time."

This year, Braze achieved several milestones including:

Corporate Momentum:

Customer and Ecosystem Expansion:

Added more than 300 new customers totaling nearly 1,000.

Notable new customers include: Chime, Kickstarter, LinkAja, Noon, LOVOO, Papa Murphy's, Plenty of Fish, Uniqlo USA , and more.

, and more. Expanded the Braze Alloys Partner Program to a total of 120 solutions and technology. partners, including Amazon Personalize, Movable Ink, and Wunderman Thompson.

Enhanced Innovation:

Sent more than 4.44 billion messages on Black Friday and 4.46 billion messages on Cyber Monday.

Revealed multi-cloud support with general availability of Braze on Microsoft Azure in early 2021.

Unveiled several innovative AI and machine learning features including the introduction of Predictive Suite, a lineup of tools that help brands increase retention as well as updated capabilities to its Intelligence Suite.

Named as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020".

Received the prestigious 2019 Customer Relationship Management Institute's NorthFace ScoreBoard Award (second year in a row) given to companies exhibiting customer service excellence based on top tier customer satisfaction scores.

The company is hiring across all offices. To view job openings, please visit: https://www.braze.com/about/careers/ .

