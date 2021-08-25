Record Growth for Clear Capital Partners Amidst 10th Childcare Center Acquisition

"The research and due diligence behind every acquisition is what makes us so successful," said Ryan Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer for Clear Capital Partners. "These aren't just transactions. It's important for us to get to know the owners and the local community to make sure it's a good fit."

"Just as Collierville Christian Academy has partnered with the families in our community for over 27 years, Clear Capital Partners and the Bright Ideas Family are partnering with Collierville to support and reinforce our staff, and to strengthen our programs. By becoming part of a larger group of centers, Collierville's teachers will be given greater benefits than what we have been able to provide as a stand-alone center," said Stacey Neel, Founder, Former Owner and Business Manager of Collierville Christian Academy. "Our curriculum and programs will remain Christian-based and our teachers will continue to create fun lesson plans and engaging activities. We are excited about the many ways Clear Capital Partners will help lighten our administrative tasks, allowing for greater focus on what is most important . . . the children and their development."



The team at Clear Capital Partners has over 100 years of combined professional experience and has a primary focus in the Childcare Development / Early Learning Center acquisitions and operations field while continuing to build a growth oriented business portfolio within other type industries. For more information, visit www.clearcapitalpartners.com



Clear Capital Partners: Clear Capital Partners is a mergers and acquisitions firm that specializes in creating investment opportunities exclusively for small to medium sized businesses. The Clear Capital Partners team takes a highly executed hands-on approach to drive revenue growth and maximize value in every transaction. They are committed to helping company owners in the middle size market strategically scale and achieve superior results. Learn more about Clear Capital Partners at www.ClearCapitalPartners.com.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Clear Capital Partners