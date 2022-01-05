Record Growth in New Customer Acquisition & New Leadership Mark 2021 as Best Year in Stayntouch History, Sets Momentum for Accelerated Growth in 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, has announced a record year in performance for the company in 2021, with sharp increases in both new hotel customer acquisitions and the number of hotel rooms under contract. The success follows the establishment of new C-Suite and Sales leadership in the first half of 2021.

Unparalleled guest-centric cloud technology suite makes Stayntouch attractive to hotels facing staffing shortages and market challenges.

2021 has been a rollercoaster year for both hoteliers and the travel market. While some hotels enjoyed incredible increases in occupancy and revenue, others struggled with persistent staffing shortages and consistently shifting market conditions. Stayntouch guest-centric cloud PMS has been instrumental in helping hotel customers combat market challenges with flexible, powerful, and intuitive technology enabling hotels to alleviate operational demands and staffing shortages, and deliver a seamless and contactless on-property experience.

Stayntouch's suite of attractive and flexible services and solutions helped the company close out 2021 with record year-over-year performances, including a 65% increase in new hotel customers acquired and a 56% increase in hotel rooms under contract. This momentum is set to continue into 2022, as Q4-2021 marked the company's best quarter in new monthly recurring revenue (MRR), and the company closed December with the highest recorded new MMR in Stayntouch history.

Jason Jenkins, Stayntouch's Vice President for New Business in Sales, comments on the year's success, "Hoteliers need a PMS that can help them stay competitive in today's dynamic travel environment, while also helping them combat staffing shortages by getting the most out of limited resources. We're proud to help our customers and the market address these needs with a platform that is simultaneously guest-centric, staff-centric and operator-centric: Our PMS delivers a mobile and contactless guest experience in a platform that is easy-to-use, easy-to-implement, and easy-to-scale."

Priya Rajamani, Stayntouch's Vice President of Implementation and Support, added, "We work hard to foster a strong culture of support with our client base. In this travel climate, that means providing the option for a fully remote implementation process 一 In fact, over 90% of all of our deployments were completed remotely in 2021. Customers have seen immediate results after implementation due the scope and quality of our training resources, the expertise of our implementation and client success staff, and the intuitiveness of our platform."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer gives insight into the company's focus in 2022, "Our customers and hoteliers at large are looking for technology partners that are committed to listening and responding to their needs as the market continues to evolve, and helping them succeed in an unpredictable market. As we embark on a New Year, we are committed to working alongside our customers, with a spirit of innovation, to solve the most pressing challenges our industry faces today and capitalize on the most exciting opportunities awaiting tomorrow."

