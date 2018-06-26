Record Growth Prompts SNAP Premium Finance to select Input 1's Insurance Premium Billing Software

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, LLC, a multi-national provider of insurance billing software and services, is proud to announce that SNAP Premium Finance has selected the Premium Billing System (PBS) as its servicing platform.

Input 1, LLC’s Premium Billing System (PBS), provides SNAP Premium Finance with a strong backbone to manage its substantial premium finance portfolio while also offering SNAP’s customers a truly exceptional customer experience.

"With a steep growth trajectory, we were on track to outpace our existing software platform. During our evaluation of the marketplace for systems to manage a substantial premium finance portfolio, Input 1 and their Premium Billing System 'PBS' checked all the boxes. They have an extensive and impressive background in the industry and have applied that expertise to a market leading, purpose built premium finance platform," said Kyle Wenn, Chief Operating Officer of SNAP. "Our goal is to simplify the origination and management of the payment process within the Insurance Industry. PBS gave us a strong backbone to manage our growing premium finance portfolio while also giving us the flexibility to incorporate a number of innovative new features."

"We couldn't be more pleased about our new relationship with the people of SNAP Premium Finance. Kyle and his team are quick thinkers who set tremendous goals and execute quickly. SNAP is a very progressive organization that thinks about their business from a customer-centric standpoint, which will greatly contribute to their continued success in the coming years. We look forward to working with SNAP, to bring PBS to their customers, and to help them create a truly exceptional customer experience," said Todd B. Greenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Input 1

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 provides insurance billing software and services, including outsourced administrative services and specialty consulting services, to insurance carriers, managing general agencies, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout the United States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands. Annually, Input 1's cloud-based services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders. www.input1.com

About SNAP Financial Group

Since 2006, SNAP has been helping businesses grow across Canada and the United States. We have partnered with some of North America's leading brands to implement innovating financing programs and payment solutions. Along the way we've facilitated over $1.3B in financial transactions by helping 1000's of partners, 10,000+ frontline staff, help 250,000+ customers make better purchase decisions.

