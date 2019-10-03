Record Growth Reported in 20th Anniversary of the ISPA U.S. Spa Industry Study

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International SPA Association has released the full findings of the ISPA U.S. Spa Industry Study, marking the twentieth anniversary of this invaluable industry research initiative. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was commissioned by the ISPA Foundation to conduct this study which surveyed over 2,000 spa professionals in the United States.

The annual study highlighted the continued growth in all key-performance metrics, with a record high $18.3 billion reported in revenue. In addition, spa openings out-paced spa closures by a margin of 400, bringing the number of spa locations to a new high of 22,160. Furthermore, revenue per visit saw a three percent increase to $96.50 per visit, the highest reported since beginning the study.

"We are thrilled to report that 2018 marks nine consecutive years of growth with a record high of $18.3 billion in revenue," said ISPA President Lynne McNees. "The continued growth in all key metrics proves once again what a thriving market the spa industry is, perfect for anyone looking to enter a successful career path."

As the industry continues to grow, spa properties are learning they need to adapt and evolve with their staffing needs. The study found that one in four spas had increased staffing levels in the last six months compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, spas reported that they undertook activities to enhance their spas capacities with fifty-seven percent mentioning new employee training opportunities with a similar proportion (55%) quoting new or revised standard operating procedures.

"This year's study is an important landmark in the evolution of the U.S. spa industry. It highlights an all-time record number of spas across the country - more than 22,000 in total," said Colin McIlheney, Global Research Director for PwC. "Impressive numbers are also recorded with total revenues exceeding $18 billion dollars. Encouragingly, the number of vacancies has declined emphasizing the level of effort that is being made to highlight the range of career opportunities that are available."

The complete 2019 ISPA U.S. Spa Industry Study is available to all ISPA members on experienceispa.com

