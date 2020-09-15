Record label & music distributor, NEXT Records, signs video premiere deal with droppTV, the world's first shoppable video streaming platform.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- droppTV, the world's first shoppable video streaming platform has signed a deal with NEXT Records of New York City for exclusive premiere rights of all their artists' videos on dropp.TV. This innovative partnership is the first of it's kind: for the first time ever, artists' under NEXT Records will be able to sell merchandise and branded products directly through their music videos. Using droppTV's patented See it. Want it. Get it.™ AI/ML Technology fans will be able to click on products in the video and complete the purchase all from within the player itself creating a new stream of revenue for NEXT artists during a time when the entertainment industry has been crippled by the global pandemic.

The NEXT Records roster, however, are no strangers to the world's first shoppable video streaming platform. On July 31, 2020 droppTV launched with NEXT Records' own, Kid Daytona and their dropp, "Stop Panickin'" produced by Harry Fraud. The video generated over $20K USD in revenue within just 72 hours. The dropp also incorporated a charity raffle, which was embedded within the music video thanks to droppTV's technology, and resulted in $10,180.00 USD benefitting the Lower Eastside Girl's Club of New York a non-profit that empowers female youths through digital and audio arts programs.

"The fit is perfect", says droppTV CEO, Gurps Rai, "In a world where weekly revenue is scarce for a lot of artists, droppTV offers labels like NEXT a toolkit to generate income weekly and also impact the charts, it's a win, win." NEXT Record's social slogan, we play the background, couldn't be better represented by this partnership.

"droppTV is the perfect platform for our independent artists/partners because it empowers artists to grow their business as a whole," explains Jon Jekielek, Co-Founder of NEXT Records, "to monetize more aspects of their brand and gives them exposure to new fans, without having to give up any of their hard earned money."

And with the return to live music, tours, and festivals looking further away than ever, NEXT Records has stepped up to ensure the livelihood of their artists and continues to put them first through this new partnership forged with droppTV.

droppTV is a free platform for artists to release their music videos and custom content featuring merchandise or brand products which are available for sale directly through the video itself with a per/sale cut going directly to the artist. The result is vested interest in the success of a video - a first for what is often considered a loss-leader for up and coming artists. These dropps create new exposure for the artist through product integration and new demographics for brands through video placements.

NEXT Records is an independent and full service record label based in New York City. This one-stop-shop works with artists at all stages of their careers in hip-hop and rap supporting them in maximizing value of their new and existing music and brand. As an artist friendly label, NEXT artists are educated and involved in the entire process of the release and promotion of their music, not just the creation.

