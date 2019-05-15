Record level of vulnerabilities sparks cybersecurity innovation among global enterprises

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT, has revealed exclusive findings from its Executive Guide to NTT Security's 2019 Global Threat Intelligence Report concerning the cybersecurity maturity of organizations across a number of markets and sectors.

Globally, the average cybersecurity maturity rating stands at a worrying 1.45 out of 5 – a score determined by an organization's holistic approach to cybersecurity from a process, metrics, and strategic perspective. Companies in the Americas region lagged behind all other regions with an average maturity score of 1.21 out of 5. This comes during a time when security vulnerabilities have also surged to a record high (up 12.5% from 2017).

The finance (1.71) and technology (1.66) sectors boast the highest maturity ratings and are continuing to ramp up their security posture, most likely prompted by their unenviable positions as the most commonly targeted industries, each accounting for 17% of all attacks recorded in 2018.

Scouring trillions of logs and billions of attacks, the research also revealed the most common attack types, with web attacks the most prevalent threat, doubling in frequency since 2017 and accounting for 32% of all attacks detected last year. Reconnaissance (16%) was the next most common hostile activity, closely followed by service-specific attacks (13%) and brute-force attacks (12%).

"We're speedily seeing a much-needed increase in awareness across each sector when it comes to security, privacy, and risk," said Joshua Knight, VP and General Manager, Cybersecurity at Dimension Data Americas. "That awareness is happening at the C-suite and board level, leading to an encouraging climb in cybermaturity across the security landscape. However, I would like to see the Americas climb above the current security benchmark as a leader on the world scale."

"Organizations looking to improve their security benchmark score should take a holistic governance and technology approach while improving their security posture across cybersecurity; governance, risk, and compliance (GRC); and identity access management (IAM). Organizations should also prepare for their digital transformation future by placing appropriate focus on threat intelligence to monitor known threats and analyze emerging ones, operational technology (OT), the internet of things (IoT), and cloud. This blended approach will ensure organizational success as companies move into a more mature future."

Other highlights from the research include:

Globally, 35% of attacks originate from IP addresses within the U.S. and China , followed by EMEA and APAC.

, followed by EMEA and APAC. Cryptojacking represents a significant amount of hostile activity, at times accounting for more detections than all other malware combined, hitting the technology and education sectors hardest.

Credential theft is up as attackers target cloud credentials, with tech companies (36%), telcos (18%), and business and professional services (14%) significantly impacted by this.

