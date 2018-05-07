Record nanoActiv® demand drives NCA Pasadena plant expansion

nanoActiv® HRT is a well additive treatment mechanically powered by highly surface-modified nanoparticles. These particles are designed to penetrate deep into the natural fracture network and persist with long efficacy to deliver increased and sustained oil and gas production.

"The capital expansion will add storage capacity for a rapidly growing business, while upgraded instrumentation and automation will serve to ensure the highest levels of quality in our products," says Robert Griffith, Vice President and General Manager

of the facility.

William Smith, President/CEO of NCA adds, "The expansion enhances our commitment to reliably serving customers in the Permian Basin, while expanding our abilities to produce new products in the nanoActiv® series."

The project, which started in November 2017, is expected to come on line in Q3 2018.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Industries (NCI)—founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

Nissan Chemical has been perfecting nanoparticles since 1951, making it one of the

first companies in the world to produce highly surface-modified particles for industrial applications. Nissan's years of experience, proprietary materials, and patented technologies have made them a worldwide leader in the production of refined nanoparticle solutions.

