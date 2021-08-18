Record Number Of Auctions Power HiBid's $50.7 Million Week of Sales; 1957 Corvette Convertible, Antique Steam Parts, SUVs Currently Up For Bid
Aug 18, 2021, 10:50 ET
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com's record-shattering auctions capture the spirit of the open road this summer. Nearly a half-million lots were sold through the platform last week in a combined total of 1,293 online-only and live webcast auctions.
Sales on HiBid.com surpassed $50.7 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP) and $74.3 million in gross merchandise volume from August 9th to the 15th. Current items up on the block include a 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible V-8 390, vintage steam gadgets, a 1960 Austin-Healey "Bugeye," antique engines and pumps, police cars, and much more.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
August 9th-15th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $50,720,106
Gross Merchandise Volume: $74,282,484
Lots Sold: 495,679
Online-Only Auctions: 1,219
Webcast Auctions: 74
Average Bidders Per Day: 916,000
Average Bids Per Day: 1.5 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Brass Steam Parts, Pumps, & Antique Engines Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: July 7th-August 19th, 2021
Seller: Severn Auctioneering Inc.
View Auction Items
High End Classic/Muscle Cars & Parts Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: August 4th-24th, 2021
Seller: Metzger Property Services
View Auction Items
City Of Oneonta Vehicle & Equipment Auction
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: July 31st-August 28th, 2021
Seller: DeBerry's RockSolid Auction
View Auction Items
1990s-2000s Car/SUV Collection Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: August 14th-27th, 2021
Seller: Adirondack Asset Auctions
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
[email protected]
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article