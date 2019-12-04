Record Number of Bidders Buy Nearly $90 Million in Auction Goods Through HiBid.com in November

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com logged a record number of auction bidders for the month of November, averaging 403,000 per day and generating nearly $90 million in GAP (gross auction proceeds) via online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. That result included a November 22nd auction featuring Arnold Palmer's 2011 EZ-GO RXV Freedom golf car.

Other items sold through HiBid last month included heavy equipment, commercial trucks, automobiles, home furnishings, tools, toys, and more. The site also averaged 636,000 bids per day throughout the month of November.

In upcoming events, HiBid's parent company, Sandhills Global, is planning to host three daylong forums in Australia. The Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne forums are scheduled for December 9th to 13th.

November HiBid.com Auction Stats

Gross auction proceeds: $89,772,174 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $128,287,500 (USD)

Lots sold: 814,593

Online-only auctions: 2,402

Webcast auctions: 296

Average bidders per day: 403,000

Average bids per day: 636,000

Featured Auctions From November

Returned Merchandise Auction

Seller: McKenzie's Associated Auctioneers

Date: November 28th, 2019

Lots: 1,201

Heavy Equipment, Commercial Trucks & Automobiles Auction

Seller: Bar None Auction

Date: November 22nd, 2019

Lots: 513

Camper, Appliances, Tools & Toys Auction

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Date: November 26th, 2019

Lots: 680

Arnold Palmer's Private Golf Car Auction

Seller: Asset IQ LLC

Date: November 22nd, 2019

Lots: 1

