Record Number of Bidders Buy Nearly $90 Million in Auction Goods Through HiBid.com in November
Dec 04, 2019, 15:57 ET
OCALA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com logged a record number of auction bidders for the month of November, averaging 403,000 per day and generating nearly $90 million in GAP (gross auction proceeds) via online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. That result included a November 22nd auction featuring Arnold Palmer's 2011 EZ-GO RXV Freedom golf car.
Other items sold through HiBid last month included heavy equipment, commercial trucks, automobiles, home furnishings, tools, toys, and more. The site also averaged 636,000 bids per day throughout the month of November.
In upcoming events, HiBid's parent company, Sandhills Global, is planning to host three daylong forums in Australia. The Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne forums are scheduled for December 9th to 13th.
November HiBid.com Auction Stats
Gross auction proceeds: $89,772,174 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $128,287,500 (USD)
Lots sold: 814,593
Online-only auctions: 2,402
Webcast auctions: 296
Average bidders per day: 403,000
Average bids per day: 636,000
Featured Auctions From November
Returned Merchandise Auction
Seller: McKenzie's Associated Auctioneers
Date: November 28th, 2019
Lots: 1,201
View Auction Items
Heavy Equipment, Commercial Trucks & Automobiles Auction
Seller: Bar None Auction
Date: November 22nd, 2019
Lots: 513
View Auction Items
Camper, Appliances, Tools & Toys Auction
Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S
Date: November 26th, 2019
Lots: 680
View Auction Items
Arnold Palmer's Private Golf Car Auction
Seller: Asset IQ LLC
Date: November 22nd, 2019
Lots: 1
View Auction Items
