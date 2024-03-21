Record Number of Business Leaders To Be Recognized for Their Contributions at the 2024 Ascend A-List Awards

21 Mar, 2024, 11:00 ET
A Celebration of Impactful Asian Role Models
NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Foundation is thrilled to come together to celebrate a record number of global executives at this year's A-List awards for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community. The honorees, representing a wide range of industries, being recognized are as follows:
Abeer Bhatia, Wells Fargo
Tapaswee Chandele, The Coca-Cola Company
Jim Fitterling, Dow
Dipti Gulati, Deloitte & Touche LLP
Shiv Iyer, Accenture
Mike Joo, Bank of America
Gunjan Kedia, U.S. Bank
Swamy Kocherlakota, S&P Global
Priya Krishnan, Bright Horizons
Shin-Wen Kuo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Edward Lee, Kirkland & Ellis
Hee Lee, EY US
Janet Liang, Kaiser Permanente
Ida Liu, Citi Private Bank
Ketan Majmudar, Synchrony
Joe Marchese, Human Ventures
Vipin Mayar, Fidelity Investments
Susie Nam, Publicis
Anil Nanduru, Genpact
Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L'Oréal USA
Rajat Puri, Elevance Health
Akila Raman, Goldman Sachs
Aradhana Sarin, AstraZeneca
Zeeshan Sheikh, PSEG
Shamina Singh, Mastercard
Rita Thakkar, Bristol Myers Squibb
Dylan Tyson, Prudential
Jing Wang, Vanguard
Eddie Wen, J.P. Morgan
Valerie Wong Fountain, Morgan Stanley
Hannah Yang, The New York Times
Dr. Chen Yu, TCGX
Lopa Zielinski, HSBC, USA
These changemakers will be honored during the Ascend A-List Awards Gala on April 30th at The Plaza Hotel in New York City for the significant impacts they've made in their industries and their commitment to the advancements of others.
"We launched the A-List Awards when we noticed the lack of public recognition of Pan-Asian leaders and allies," said Sandeep Gupta, Chair of the 2024 A-List Benefit Committee. "With a record number of nominations this year, our realizations continue to prove true, and Ascend is extremely proud to honor all of these honorees."
"Building holistic Pan-Asian business leaders and empowering them to drive workplace and societal impact is the bedrock of our organization," said Anna Mok, President & Executive Board Chair of Ascend. "Whether that's striving toward our goal of increasing Pan-Asian representation at the executive level or providing support to our future leaders, together we're igniting change and advancing our community."
About Ascend Foundation and Ascend
The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that drives research, cultivates DEI best practices, and advocates for greater awareness of the challenges facing the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community at work and beyond. In partnership with leading business organizations, the Foundation launches initiatives like the 5-Point Action Agenda, provides student scholarships, and publishes noteworthy reports that aim to increase recognition of API leadership.
Ascend is the largest global network advancing API professionals in the workplace and corporate boardrooms. With a mission to build community and ignite change, Ascend empowers leaders throughout their entire careers to rise to their full potential.
