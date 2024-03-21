Record Number of Business Leaders To Be Recognized for Their Contributions at the 2024 Ascend A-List Awards

A Celebration of Impactful Asian Role Models

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Foundation is thrilled to come together to celebrate a record number of global executives at this year's A-List awards for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community. The honorees, representing a wide range of industries, being recognized are as follows:

Abeer Bhatia, Wells Fargo

Tapaswee Chandele, The Coca-Cola Company

Jim Fitterling, Dow

Dipti Gulati, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Shiv Iyer, Accenture

Mike Joo, Bank of America

Gunjan Kedia, U.S. Bank

Swamy Kocherlakota, S&P Global

Priya Krishnan, Bright Horizons

Shin-Wen Kuo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edward Lee, Kirkland & Ellis

Hee Lee, EY US

Janet Liang, Kaiser Permanente

Ida Liu, Citi Private Bank

Ketan Majmudar, Synchrony

Joe Marchese, Human Ventures

Vipin Mayar, Fidelity Investments

Susie Nam, Publicis

Anil Nanduru, Genpact

Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L'Oréal USA

Rajat Puri, Elevance Health

Akila Raman, Goldman Sachs

Aradhana Sarin, AstraZeneca

Zeeshan Sheikh, PSEG

Shamina Singh, Mastercard

Rita Thakkar, Bristol Myers Squibb

Dylan Tyson, Prudential

Jing Wang, Vanguard

Eddie Wen, J.P. Morgan

Valerie Wong Fountain, Morgan Stanley

Hannah Yang, The New York Times

Dr. Chen Yu, TCGX

Lopa Zielinski, HSBC, USA

These changemakers will be honored during the Ascend A-List Awards Gala on April 30th at The Plaza Hotel in New York City for the significant impacts they've made in their industries and their commitment to the advancements of others.

"We launched the A-List Awards when we noticed the lack of public recognition of Pan-Asian leaders and allies," said Sandeep Gupta, Chair of the 2024 A-List Benefit Committee. "With a record number of nominations this year, our realizations continue to prove true, and Ascend is extremely proud to honor all of these honorees."

"Building holistic Pan-Asian business leaders and empowering them to drive workplace and societal impact is the bedrock of our organization," said Anna Mok, President & Executive Board Chair of Ascend. "Whether that's striving toward our goal of increasing Pan-Asian representation at the executive level or providing support to our future leaders, together we're igniting change and advancing our community."

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that drives research, cultivates DEI best practices, and advocates for greater awareness of the challenges facing the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community at work and beyond. In partnership with leading business organizations, the Foundation launches initiatives like the 5-Point Action Agenda, provides student scholarships, and publishes noteworthy reports that aim to increase recognition of API leadership.

Ascend is the largest global network advancing API professionals in the workplace and corporate boardrooms. With a mission to build community and ignite change, Ascend empowers leaders throughout their entire careers to rise to their full potential.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact [email protected] .

