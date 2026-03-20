Record number of DOs secure residency positions through NRMP Match

A total of 7,928 DO seniors matched, reflecting a 93.2% match rate for the 8,503 DO seniors who participated, a 0.6% increase from last year. Additionally, 410 graduates of osteopathic medical schools secured positions.

"The continued increase in DO Match success is a powerful endorsement of our osteopathic philosophy and education. Program directors across the country are actively seeking DOs because they recognize the value we bring across all areas of medicine," said American Osteopathic Association President Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN. "Our osteopathic students are coming to help meet critical workforce needs and will step up where patients need them the most. Each year, our osteopathic medical students demonstrate extraordinary commitment, and this year's rising Match rate reflects that dedication."

In addition, a record number of 355 graduating osteopathic fourth-year students and 96 graduates secured residency positions through the military match, which places applicants into programs run or sponsored by the military. About 38% of military physicians are DOs, according to the AOA OMP Report. Candidates matched into a wide spectrum of residency programs spanning 37 specialties, demonstrating the strong value that osteopathic physicians bring to the practice of medicine.

Those who did not secure a residency position through the NRMP Match have the option to participate in the Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP), through which programs offer unfilled positions to eligible unmatched or partially matched applicants. A small number of medical students and graduates were previously placed into programs through smaller matches, including the Urology Match and the San Francisco Match. Final placement numbers will be available in May.

DOs bring a distinctive approach to caring for patients across the full spectrum of medicine, with a significant number choosing to pursue careers as frontline physicians in primary care specialties such as family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

More prospective physicians than ever are choosing to become DOs, with nearly 40,000 medical students attending 46 colleges of osteopathic medicine across 73 campuses in 36 states. DOs hold some of the most distinguished positions in medicine today, overseeing the NASA medical team and leading some of the nation's top-ranked hospitals and health systems.

Strong Placement Across Primary Care Fields

Reflecting the profession's strong commitment to producing frontline physicians focused on providing care for underserved populations, a total of 4,026 DO seniors matched into primary care programs, including family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics. The remaining 3,902 osteopathic medical students matched into placements across a broad range of specialties, demonstrating the continued expansion of osteopathic medicine across every facet of our medical practice.

"With each successive Match cycle, it becomes even clearer that DO graduates are among the most sought-after physicians in the country," said American Osteopathic Association CEO Kathleen S. Creason. "Continued increases in our Match rates signal more than numbers—it reflects the trust that residency programs place in osteopathic medical education. Our graduates are matching in greater numbers than ever."

There are now 207,158 osteopathic physicians and medical students. Both DOs and MDs complete four years of medical school, followed by residency training focused on a specialized area of medicine. DOs receive additional training in the body's musculoskeletal system and approach the practice of medicine using a philosophy focused on whole-person care.

The 2026 Main Residency Match® was the largest in the organization's history, with over 53,000 applicants registered and more than 44,000 residency positions offered in over 6,800 program tracks across the United States.

Top-matched specialties

The following list outlines the top 15 specialties matched into by DO seniors:

Internal Medicine (Categorical) Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Pediatrics (Categorical) Psychiatry Anesthesiology (PGY-1 and PGY-2) Transitional Year Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgery (Categorical) Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PGY-1 and PGY-2) Neurology (PGY-1 and PGY-2) Diagnostic Radiology (PGY-1 and PGY-2) Medicine-Preliminary (PGY-1 Only) Orthopedic Surgery Pathology

About the AOA

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 207,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; and serves as the primary certifying body for DOs. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit https://findado.osteopathic.org.

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association