Record Number of Health Systems Choose Viz.ai's AI-Powered Synchronized Stroke Care Solution to Improve Patient Outcomes

Viz.ai has helped people that are affected by this devastating disease by increasing access to stroke treatment. Tweet this

"Viz has reduced response time and increased communication among members of the team, enabling us to move faster to treat our stroke patients" said Dr. Shahid Nimjee, Surgical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at The Ohio State University Medical Center. "At 3:00 am, I am already planning the patient's procedure minutes after they have undergone imaging."

"There is no more time-sensitive condition in all of medicine than acute stroke. Thousands of stroke patients are disabled every year because they don't get the right treatment in time. Our mission at Viz.ai is to change that" said Dr. Chris Mansi, co-founder and CEO, Viz.ai.

Viz.ai is dedicated to improving patient care with the first and only comprehensive healthcare platform for stroke screening and care, notifying specialists in as little as 29 seconds3. Its complete synchronization platform includes A.I. powered detection, automated triage, mobile viewing, and secure communication across several specialties and diseases. Viz LVO's deep learning model identifies signs of stroke on brain CTs and automatically contacts neuro-specialists to speed up the pathway to effective treatment. The first and only LVO stroke notification and care platform with real-world clinical performance data, Viz LVO demonstrated real-world time savings, length of stay reduction2 and potential outcome improvements for stroke care in clinical trials. Viz LVO also became the first and only software to receive CMS approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) of up to $1,040 per use.

"Viz has helped people that are affected by this devastating disease by increasing access to stroke treatment quicker through streamlining workflow. As a Vice President of Neurosciences, I truly appreciate their pursuit of a NTAP as it makes it much easier for centers to adopt this cutting-edge solution." - Jayme Strauss, Executive Director of Neuroscience at Piedmont Healthcare.

Please watch and share this World Stroke Day Awareness Video https://www.viz.ai/#Viz and Stroke Awareness Guide http://bit.ly/WorldStrokeDay2020Viz with family, friends and loved ones.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment, improve access to care, and increase the speed of diffusion of medical innovation. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

Viz.ai has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage, and notification software, and 510(k) clearance for Viz CTP, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis, and a third FDA clearance was granted in 2020 for Viz ICH, which uses A.I. to automatically detect suspected intracranial hemorrhage on CT imaging. In 2020, CMS granted Viz.ai the first New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for artificial intelligence software for Viz LVO.

Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Greenoaks, CRV, and Threshold.

1 Fifi, et al. Impact of Viz LVO on Time-to-Treatment and Clinical Outcomes in Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke Patients Presenting to Primary Stroke Centers. 2020

2 Hassan et al. (2020)

3 FDA 510(K) - K193658 for Viz ICH, n=104. 2020. Results may vary by site.

SOURCE Viz.ai