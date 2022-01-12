Record Number of Library Systems Surpass 1 Million Ebook Circulation for 2021

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 121 public libraries and consortia based in seven countries and from 37 U.S. states each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2021. This milestone was achieved in partnership with OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide and creator of the award-winning Libby reading app. Twenty-two library systems joined the Million+ Circulation status for the first time in 2021. The 121 Million+ Circulation libraries are based in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Leading the profession for the ninth consecutive year is Toronto Public Library, achieving a new record of serving readers with nearly 10 million digital titles circulated. The strongest year-over-year circulation growth (73%) was accomplished by Verbund Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) Berlin, Germany. Los Angeles Public Library retained the #1 public library position in the U.S. for the third year in a row. In addition, for the first time, students from four K-12 school districts in 2021 accessed more than one million digital books with Sora, OverDrive's student reading app.

Contributing factors to this success include curation by librarians for each local market, reader delight using the Libby app, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, simultaneous community reading events, and public library-school connections. "Librarians continued to innovate last year to serve a record number of readers with increased access and greater availability of digital materials," said Lori Franklin, OverDrive Chief Operating Officer. "Utilizing OverDrive Marketplace analytics and multiple lending models, librarians and teachers circulated over 500 million ebooks, audiobooks and magazines at a lower average cost per read."

The complete list of Million+ Circulation libraries can be found here. The top circulating digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines can be found here.

Top 10 library systems circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2021:

Toronto Public Library National Library Board Singapore Los Angeles Public Library King County Library System (WA) New York Public Library Multnomah County Library (OR) Seattle Public Library Harris County Public Library (TX) Calgary Public Library (AB, Canada ) Mid-Content Public Library (MO)

Top 5 consortia circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2021:

MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary (MN) The Ohio Digital Library Wisconsin Public Library Consortium Greater Phoenix Digital Library Tennessee READS

Library systems achieving Million+ Circulation status for digital books for the first time:

Arkansas Digital Library Consortium

eIndiana Digital Consortium

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Library System

Dayton Metro Library

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Nebraska OverDrive Libraries

Winnipeg Public Library

Western Australia Public Libraries

Indiana Digital Download Center

Fort Worth Public Library

Jacksonville Public Library

Brisbane City Council Library Services

Okanagan Regional Library ( Canada )

) Louisville Free Public Library

Libraries NI ( Northern Ireland )

) Baltimore County Public Library

Kent District Library

The Libraries Consortium (UK)

Verbund Öffentlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) Berlin

Houston Public Library

Georgia Download Destination

MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary

