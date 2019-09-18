Record Number of Lots Listed This Week on HiBid.com, with Over $18 Million in Auction Goods Sold

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $18.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions, the result of a record week in terms of auctions and lots. In total, HiBid hosted more than 2,200 auctions and 410,000 lots. An average of nearly 390,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, running from September 9th through the 15th, bidding on more than 156,000 lots.

September 9th-15th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $18,309,271 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $28,214,236 (USD)

Lots Sold: 156,609

Online-Only Auctions: 469

Webcast Auctions: 55

Average Bidders Per Day: 389,581

Average Bids Per Day: 626,766

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on distinctive vehicles, motorsports equipment, boats, coins, antiques, classic artwork, and other memorabilia and collectible auction goods.

Fall Big Boy Toy Auction

Seller: Musick Auction

Date: September 26th, 2019

Lots: 569

View Auction Items

Quality Antiques, Primitives & Household Contents Auction

Seller: Dangerfield Auctions, LLC

Date: September 25th, 2019

Lots: 601

View Auction Items

Antiques & Collectibles Auction

Seller: The Auction Guy

Date: September 23rd, 2019

Lots: 718

View Auction Items

