Record Number of Lots Sold on HiBid Last Week, Propelling Sales Past $52.8 Million GMV

19 Dec, 2023, 17:21 ET

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid auctions are hot this month and show no signs of cooling. Last week a record 844,523 lots were sold through the auction platform, generating nearly $53 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). HiBid.com was host to 1,948 timed and live auctions in which over 3.8 million bids were placed.

This week's auctions have something for everyone with plenty of sports cards, antiques, rare coins, tea sets, pottery, furniture, quilts, jewelry, exercise equipment, camping gear, and much more. For the gearheads there's a large selection of vintage license plates, signs, oil cans, hood ornaments, and other automotive ephemera. Those looking to spruce up their home décor can check out Red Wing pottery, Shawnee cookie jars, and Fenton glass and for the grill master, a Traeger pellet grill and smoker might be worth a bid. Among the enticements for coin collectors is the 1927 $20 St. Gaudens Double Eagle gold coin.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

December 11-17, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $52.8+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $102+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 844,523
Timed Auctions: 1,830 
Live Auctions: 118
Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Amazon Product Liquidation, Idaho Falls
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: December 9-23
Seller: ATX Auctions Idaho Falls
View Auction Catalog 

Sports Cards and Memorabilia 
Auction Type: Timed 
Dates: December 19-28 
Seller: All-Star Auctions LLC 
View Auction Catalog 

50-Year Collection, Gas and Oil, Automobilia, Toys, Brass, and More
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: December 10-28
Seller: Charles Miller & Associates Auctioneers
View Auction Catalog

Robbie's Fantastic Final Auction of 2023
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: December 13-27
Seller: Robbie's Auction Service
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

