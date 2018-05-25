Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

The hottest deal this season comes from DFW Airport's Prepaid Parking Online, which allows customers to cash in on major savings when they select and prepay for their parking. Those traveling this summer can use the promo code "SummerAtDFW" to receive up to a 50% discount when parking at the Airport. Parking products available for prepayment include Terminal Parking, Express Parking, and Remote Parking.

No matter the destination, customers can get the most out of their visit to DFW Airport by downloading the DFW Airport Mobile app. The new version of the Mobile App features a redesigned home screen, enhanced flight dashboard, and improvements to the mobile food ordering experience. The Mobile App also provides a new way for customers to contact DFW with text questions or direct feedback.

For more cool treats, DFW offers the addition of the "Summer Starts Here" program sponsored by Coca-Cola©, also on the app. Customers can play for a chance to win one of more than 18,000 prizes instantly. Those who play will also be entered to win a trip for two to an upcoming international soccer match featuring the United States Men's National Team.

The DFW Airport Mobile App can also help travelers find their way to delights available at hundreds of concessions outlets across the Airport. DFW Airport has welcomed more than 10 new restaurant, shopping and service locations in 2018 alone, featuring a mix of internationally recognized choices and local favorites, including:

Drew Pearson's Sports 88 (Terminal E, E5)

Sports 88 (Terminal E, E5) Pappasito's Cantina (Terminal C, C19)

Whiskey Flight (Terminal D, D23)

M•A•C (Terminal A, A28)

Smashburger (Terminal B, B12)

Cousin's BBQ (Terminal B, B12)

Garrett Popcorn (Terminal A, A20)

Not only will more customers be visiting DFW Airport this season, but they'll have more options when planning their trip. Three new flight services between DFW Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland, provided by Wow air, Icelandair and American Airlines, highlight the summer travel season. The first Wow air passengers said "við sjáumst" to North Texas on May 24, with Icelandair and American Airlines starting service on May 31 and June 7, respectively.

For those looking to stick closer to home, American Airlines has added service to new domestic destinations beginning this summer. Nonstop service will be available between DFW Airport and Panama City, Florida; Key West, Florida; Flagstaff, Arizona; Missoula, Montana, Asheville/Hendersonville, North Carolina and South Bend, Indiana.

DFW is offering the following summer travel tips:

Leave early and arrive at the Airport at least two hours before departure time to ensure ample time to park, check-in, clear security and arrive at the gate.

DFW Airport Parking is closer, faster and smarter for customers originating from the Dallas Fort Worth region. With Valet, Terminal, Express and Remote Parking options available, DFW has a choice for every traveler. Learn more at https://www.dfwairport.com/parking/.

Passengers can speed through the security process by joining trusted traveler programs such as TSA Pre✓® or Global Entry, available from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, respectively. To enroll, visit www.TSA.gov or www.CBP.gov.

Pack lightly and remember 3-1-1. Security rules require that liquids in carry-on bags should be in containers of no more than three ounces, packaged in a one-quart bag, with no more than one bag allowed per person.

International travelers can speed through U.S. Customs and Border Protection by downloading the Mobile Passport Control app, which allows users to enter their declaration information electronically and bypass the Customs waiting queues.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

DFW Airport warmly welcomes more than 66 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 173 domestic and 56 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities, as well as through a $2 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW App for iOS and Android devices.

