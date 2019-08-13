Record Number of U.S. Students Earn College Credit on Internationally Benchmarked Examinations

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge in England, announced today that they saw an increase of 24% in the number of Cambridge exam entries in the United States since 2017. Students in Florida, Tennessee, and Washington top the nation in exam participation, while Cambridge International's Global Perspectives and Research and English General Paper exams, which encourage learners to explore issues of global significance, were among the most popular courses among U.S. students.

Demand for Cambridge International examinations has accelerated as the number of schools and US colleges and universities that utilize Cambridge International exams has increased in recent years. The 24% increase in entries - includes Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

There has been a nearly 10% increase in the number of new Cambridge schools in the U.S this past year. Cambridge schools are now in 32 states, and growing. New school districts have added or will be doing so this upcoming year in several states, including Texas, Calif., Neb., Ga., and Ind. The Cambridge program serves districts of various sizes and demographics, and the Cambridge Pathway programs are used across elementary, middle and high schools in the U.S.

"The Cambridge Program provides our students with access to the type of rigorous, international coursework that is of critical importance to our district," said Dr. Shernette Grant, Director of Innovative Programs, Broward County Public Schools. "Our collaboration with Cambridge is helping us create opportunities for students that advance their readiness for increasingly competitive college and career options… here and abroad."

"Increased participation in our programs is being driven by strong interest from school districts seeking a rigorous academic program, and a growing desire to raise standards while providing students with greater flexibility in curriculum choices," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America, Cambridge International. "We are pleased to see more US students having the opportunity to develop their skills in independent learning, critical thinking, research and communication."

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Globally, the number of students completing Cambridge exams grew 4% in 2018/19. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

