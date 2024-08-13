Record Number of U.S. Students Participate in the Cambridge Program, Expanding Access to College Credit Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International Education today released grade results from the June 2024 exam series to students across the U.S., marking the largest-ever series in Cambridge history. Entries from U.S. students increased by 49% from 2022, reflecting the growing interest from families, schools, and districts in Cambridge Pre-Advanced (IGCSE) and Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) exams.

Cambridge exams are awarded by Cambridge International Education, part of the University of Cambridge. The Cambridge Pathway culminates with internationally benchmarked Cambridge Advanced courses and exams that enable students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge provides an instructional system that aligns rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for students in grades Pre-K-12.

2024 key highlights for Cambridge in the U.S.:

Twenty-two percent year-over-year increase in high school level Cambridge IGCSE and college-level Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) exam entries, resulting in more students qualifying for college credit and post-secondary and workforce opportunities

Historic growth in participation for Psychology, Environmental Management, and Media Studies

Global Perspectives & Research, a course exclusive to Cambridge that encourages learners to explore issues of global significance, saw wide enrollment and entered the top ten fastest growing exams

Globally, Cambridge sciences, mathematics, and English continue to be the most popular subject areas for high school students. In the U.S., there is a growing interest in unique subjects that address contemporary challenges like Environmental Management, Cambridge Global Perspectives, and Media Studies.

"We congratulate students and educators for their hard work and commitment to the Cambridge program," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America. "The rise in participation highlights our joint commitment with Cambridge schools in the U.S. and Canada to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. We are proud to support students' academic and professional journeys."

"Our programs not only provide academic rigor but also foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and a global outlook – skills that are crucial for success in college and beyond."

Cambridge has over 150 years of experience in delivering international exams and provides qualifications to students in 160 countries every year. Cambridge qualifications are recognized by over 1,000 colleges and universities across the U.S. Growth in Cambridge program participation stems from school districts that seek to offer rigorous academic programs that provide students with greater curriculum flexibility and help them develop essential skills for the 21st century and global economy.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group collaborates with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa

