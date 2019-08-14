Record Number of Washington Students Earn College Credit on Internationally Benchmarked Examinations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge in England, announced today that they saw an increase of 26% in the number of Cambridge Advanced exam entries in Washington since 2017. Total exam entries in the United States have increased 24% over the same time period. The 24% increase in entries includes Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels. Demand for Cambridge International examinations has accelerated as the number of schools and U.S. colleges and universities that utilize Cambridge International exams has increased in recent years.

There has been a nearly 10% increase in the number of new Cambridge schools in the U.S this past year. Cambridge schools are now in 32 states and growing. The Cambridge program serves districts of various sizes and demographics, and the Cambridge Pathway programs are used across elementary, middle and high schools in the U.S.

The effectiveness of Cambridge programs in preparing students for university is recognized by the recent passing of Senate Bill 5410. The bill recommends specifically that public higher education institutions in Washington State establish polices that favor the award of credit to students who achieve high scores on Cambridge International exams.

"The Cambridge program provides high school students with the opportunity to build the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in college," said Philip Ballinger, Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Washington. "We are excited to see more Cambridge students in Washington, as we know from past experience that they will be arrive on campus well-prepared for the rigor of higher education."

"Increased participation in our programs is being driven by strong interest from school districts seeking a rigorous academic program, and a growing desire to raise standards while providing students with greater flexibility in curriculum choices," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America, Cambridge International. "We are pleased to see more students in Washington with the opportunity to develop their skills in independent learning, critical thinking, research and communication."

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Globally, the number of students completing Cambridge exams grew 4% in 2018/19. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge. Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape the curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university and work.

Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org

SOURCE Cambridge International