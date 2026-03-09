Record participation in Namibia Rossing Marathon showcases China-Africa friendship

SWAKOPMUND, Namibia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES: With the starting pistol, the 35th Rossing National Marathon set off early Saturday morning in Swakopmund, Namibia. This long-running sporting event has become a vivid example of China and Namibia working together to build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

As one of the oldest sporting events in Namibia, this year's Rossing Marathon attracted nearly 5,000 in-person participants, setting a new record for on-site registration, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Staff members at a refreshment station set up by the Chinese side provide drinks to passing runners sat the 35th Rossing National Marathon. Photo: Screenshot from the CNNC Wechat account

Against the backdrop of the historic coastal town of Swakopmund, where the vast Atlantic Ocean meets the sweeping Namib Desert, runners of different skin colors, ages and nationalities took to the course. Competing in 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, half marathon and full marathon categories, participants wrote their own stories through running and embodied the spirit of perseverance and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile in China, runners joined the event virtually through the Codoon fitness app, participating in a "cloud run" with 3 kilometers, 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, half marathon and full marathon categories. More than 40,000 people have already signed up. The online-offline format allows runners around the world to share in the excitement of the Rossing Marathon, pushing the spirit of crossing mountains and seas together to a new level.

At the 2.5-kilometer mark of the course, the Chinese side set up a themed refreshment station that not only provided runners with drinks and food, but also served as a window into Chinese culture.

Chinese staff dressed in traditional attire such as mamian skirts and Tang-style clothing, waving colorful dragon ribbons, beating lively Chinese drums, and performing energetic dragon and lion dances. A display board themed around the spirit in line with the Year of the Horse motif, was also set up, and runners received small Chinese-style souvenirs such as horse-themed pendants. The station was voted the best refreshment point of this year's marathon.

Runners of different backgrounds stopped to high-five one another, while many spectators gathered to watch performances, take photos and collect signatures, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cultural exchange and interaction.

This year, the cross-continental cultural celebration attracted participants from 23 countries.

"This is my first time crossing borders to take part in the Rossing Marathon in Namibia," a runner who traveled from Zimbabwe said after crossing the finish line. "The course connecting the desert and the ocean is breathtaking, but what I'll remember most are the spirited drumbeats and warm smiles along the way. It made me realize that sport is a universal language. I felt friendship, warmth and hope."

"From the online-offline participation between China and Namibia to the expanding number of runners, the Rossing Marathon uses sport as a bridge to strengthen the foundation of friendship among Namibia, China and many other countries. We will continue to cultivate this brand so that the ideas of cultural integration and healthy living take root through running," said Johan Coetzee, the managing director of Rossing Uranium Mine.

2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rossing Uranium Mine's operation. During a previous visit to the mine, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah praised the company's contribution, noting that it has long demonstrated corporate responsibility through community support and sustainable, safe operations, aligning closely with the government's strategy for sustainable development and playing a transformative role in building a more inclusive and resilient Namibia.

Since acquiring the Rossing Uranium Mine nearly seven years ago, CNNC has supported the Belt and Road Initiative, adhering to the principles of consultation, joint construction and shared benefits while fulfilling its social responsibilities.

In the coming year, Rossing Uranium Mine will continue to pursue a dual-core strategy of resource development and social responsibility, promoting the transformation and upgrading of aging mines through innovation. High-quality projects will help deepen Belt and Road cooperation while setting a new benchmark for Chinese enterprises fulfilling social responsibilities in Africa.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202603/1356639.shtml

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES