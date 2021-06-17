Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Sujata Bajaj as Chief Technology Officer

Sujata brings more than 14 years of technology, product, and management experience, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product Development at Episource. During her tenure at Episource, Sujata built an industry leading product organization servicing payers, providers and value-based care entities. Prior to Episource, Sujata held several senior executive roles at Family Health Network and Universal American, where she managed enterprise analytics, health plan finance technologies, risk adjustment, with global engineering teams. Sujata holds a degree in Economics from Northeastern University.

"Sujata brings an impressive track record driving technology, product and analytic initiatives that create substantial value to clients," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer. "As we drive the Compex growth agenda, our technology innovation and execution will be critical to our success. Sujata has demonstrated her aptitude in building and leading teams that deliver on business transformation goals. We look forward to Sujata's contributions to our senior leadership team."

"I'm thrilled to join a talented team of industry experts." Sujata said. "Building on nearly five decades of experience, we have an incredible opportunity to further advance technology as the leader in record retrieval and insights."

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

