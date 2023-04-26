Record RV Use Expected in 2023 as RUNHOOD Rushes to Meet Unprecedented Demand for Portable Power

RUNHOOD's new Rallye 1200 power station arrives just in time for what experts predict will be

a record-setting summer for road trips

WALNUT, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recreational vehicle boom created in the wake of the COVID pandemic doesn't appear to be slowing down. A new travel trend report shows the majority of Americans are planning a road trip or a vacation in an RV this summer — which means a huge number of people will be needing portable power stations and power banks to fuel their adventures.

Just in time for the start of RV season, RUNHOOD is releasing the new Rallye 1200. This latest model joins RUNHOOD's unique, award-winning lineup of modular power stations, making it easier than ever before to hit the road with a virtually unlimited supply of portable power.

According to RVShare's 2023 Travel Trend Report:

99% of Americans plan some sort of leisure travel in 2023

61% are planning a road trip or an RV vacation

51% say they expect to do more travel this year than last year

With its groundbreaking modular design, RUNHOOD gives RVers heading out for a summer road trip the power they need in ways competing brands simply can't offer.

Unlike anything else on the market, the line is built around powerful, patented external batteries. The batteries can be used on their own with snap-on adapters to power small appliances or as a charging station for devices.

The external batteries can also be used inside the power station, giving RVers 1200 watts of running power and a 2400 watt surge. That's enough output to run a refrigerator, a coffee maker, a hot plate, or a space heater.

Along with the modular capabilities, the external batteries allow RUNHOOD to offer a revolutionary, exclusive feature to keep adventures running. Fresh batteries can be swapped into the Rallye 1200 on-the-fly keeping your devices and appliances powered.

As long as you have fresh batteries, you never lose power.

For emergencies on the road, the Rallye 1200 also comes with car charging battery clamps. It takes only around half an hour to trickle charge a dead car battery and get back on the road.

Available now through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 was introduced to the market in April 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign . It will soon be available online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store .

About Runhood

Runhood is a cutting-edge manufacturer of portable power solutions, combining revolutionary battery technology with innovative industrial design. Founded in 2021, Runhood is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about Runhood, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

