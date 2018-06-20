Record sale per square foot in Miami Dade - SETAI Residences

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, this 37th floor corner unit, facing the ocean, offers a unique panorama on the beach and skyline. It has been designed with no spared details by the previous billionaire owner. The SETAI Hotel & Residences is an iconic building, offering an unmatched level of luxury lifestyle through its 5 stars services and amenities.

The Setai allows for high-end short-term rental and extended-stays, hence attracting investor owners who can both rent and enjoy their property during the year. This dream home will be available for rental throughout the year for $10,000 to $28,000 per week, and $25,000 to $50,000 per month depending on the time of the year.

"I really showed my client everything that was on the market meeting most of his requirements… but we didn't find anything that was matching them all," says Michael Wiesenfeld, Realtor Associate at Barnes International Realty. "As a result, I had to be creative and look at off-market properties in order to meet my client needs. This one was love at first sight." Although the transaction is a record sale, it is in line with recent transactions for this type of trophy properties.

*Miami Dade County, single family and condo altogether

ABOUT BARNES INTERNATIONAL

The Barnes team in Miami has over 20 seasoned experts, helps clients with buying, selling, investing, renting and relocating. They are known for their trustworthiness, and the highly customized service they deliver.

Barnes International Realty is a leading European Real Estate group with 70 offices and over 600 experts in the world's top destinations for living, working, investing and vacationing. Barnes International offers a very exclusive service to a distinctive international clientele.

