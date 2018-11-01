Record Scania gas bus Delivery to Bogotá

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its largest gas bus delivery ever, Scania will supply 481 Euro 6 gas buses – the cleanest and most silent buses on the market – for the renewal of Bogotá's TransMilenio Bus Rapid Transit system.

Bogotá is replacing its earlier Euro 2 and Euro 3 buses with the latest in low-emission technology. Scania's Euro 6 gas buses represent a huge leap in cleaner technology compared with these older-generation buses but also in relation to the more recent Euro 5 emissions standards. In operations with the new Scania gas buses, carbon emissions will be up to 20 percent lower while emissions of particulate matter will be two to three times lower. Emissions of nitrogen oxide are four to five times lower than Euro 5.

"We are very pleased with the outcome because this translates into significantly less pollution in Bogotá," says Juan Carlos Ocampo, Scania Colombia's Managing Director. "The reduced emissions of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide and noise will contribute to a higher quality of life for Bogotá's residents."

The bus network, originally established in the early 1990s, encompasses 12 lines totalling 112 kilometres, with 1.7 million passenger journeys every day. The public tender for the renewal programme has focused on six of the 12 lines and following the tendering process, the operator SI18 will now provide services for the three lines Suba, Calle 80 and Norte with 481 Scania buses. They will go into operation during the first half of 2019.

The 179 articulated Scania K320 IA 6x/2, (320 hp engines), buses have a capacity for 160 passengers and the 302 bi-articulated Scania F340 HA 8x2 (340 hp engines) have a capacity for 250 passengers. All buses will be bodybuilt by Busscar.

