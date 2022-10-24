RECORD-SETTING ANKERMAKE 3D PRINTER AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALE STARTING TODAY

Crowdfunding backers form +$8M Kickstarter campaign will begin receiving AnkerMake M5 this week

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerMake , the 3D printing brand from Anker Innovations, today kicked off the pre-order phase for its AnkerMake M5, the most-funded 3D printer in the history of Kickstarter crowdfunding campaigns. Early backers of the M5 will begin receiving the first round of final production printers this week.

"Today is a wonderful reward for our team after more than two years of dedicated R D addressing some of the biggest pain points in the 3D printing marketplace," said Frank Zhu, AnkerMake General Manager. "We're excited for our customers to take advantage of the M5's faster printing speeds, simple setup, AI-powered monitoring and user-friendly operation. The M5 3D printer is just the beginning of our ambitious plans for the AnkerMake ecosystem."

Consumers who missed the AnkerMake M5 Kickstarter campaign back in April can place their order now on AnkerMake.com. The M5's price listing is:

U.S. - $799

UK - 749£

Germany - 849€

As a limited-edition bonus, everyone who orders an AnkerMake M5 before November 1st, 2022, will receive two kilograms of special AnkerMake filament and a 64 GB USB flash drive for easy transfer of 3D printing files.

The AnkerMake M5 3D Printer is setting new standards for speed and efficiency, can print even in standard mode speeds at 250 mm/s with acceleration of 2,500 mm/s². This allows the M5 to cut the average print time up to 70% without compromising print quality. The M5 is easy to set up within 15 minutes and also features a built-in camera with AI print monitoring that alerts the user if there are any issues during the process.

The pre-order is available on AnkerMake.com today and we will offer the AnkerMake M5 to everyone in Mid December.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com .

About AnkerMake

AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's #1 brand for intelligent manufacturing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information about AnkerMake can be found at AnkerMake.com

Media Contacts:

NORTH AMERICA

Brett White

[email protected]

EUROPE

Robert Berg

[email protected]

SOURCE AnkerMake