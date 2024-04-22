Record-Setting Verdict Against Uber Technologies Announced by The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP, proudly announces a groundbreaking verdict against Uber Technologies on April 10, 2024. The verdict, totaling $6,768,071.46, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Southern California. This landmark decision came after a two-and-a-half-week trial held in Santa Monica, presided over by Judge Michael Levanas and a jury of 12, along with two alternates.

The incident occurred on December 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, when a driver logged into the Uber app struck the plaintiff in the crosswalk while he was out for a run. The plaintiff sustained injuries, including a broken collarbone and a concussion, requiring immediate medical attention at Cedar Sinai Hospital.

For over 5 1/2 years, Uber and the driver denied liability for the accident, with Uber also disputing vicarious liability for the driver's actions. However, on the first day of the trial, Uber stipulated to be vicariously liable for the logged-in driver.

The complexity of the case was compounded by intricate medical testimony regarding the plaintiff's pre-accident condition, femoral acetabular impingement (FAI).

Brian Breiter, co-lead trial counsel for the Plaintiff, commented, "This case sets a crucial precedent, holding Uber fully accountable for the negligent actions of drivers utilizing their app. The jury's decision underscores the importance of human judgment in determining damages."

Brian Breiter and Jeffrey Twomey are esteemed members of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is dedicated to upholding the Seventh Amendment.

Mr. Twomey remarked, "This trial was particularly gratifying as our client's plight was compelling and deserving. It's reassuring that the jury empathized with the challenges our client has faced."

Brian Breiter has been trying cases since 1995. He also shares his expertise through a unique program, Improv For Trial, which empowers lawyers to convey their clients' narratives effectively to juries.

"The courtroom is a stage where human dramas play out before a captive jury audience. To ensure your client receives a fair judgment, it's essential to establish a deeper connection with the jury. Improvisation enables attorneys to tap into their inner storyteller, facilitating effective communication." said Mr. Breiter.

For more information on Improv For Trial, visit ImprovForTrial.com .

The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP, with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, provide comprehensive personal injury and wrongful death legal services.

