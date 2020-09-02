Record Turnout at the Inaugural Trace3 Virtual Innovation Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology experts from across the nation came together to speak at the Trace3 Virtual Innovation Summit with a focus on educating attendees on the latest emerging technologies and leadership trends to prepare organizations for the next wave of tech.

Over two-dozen expert speakers participated in the three-day virtual conference last week, including thought leaders from Silicon Valley and many from the Venture Capital community, including: Battery Ventures, Engineering Capital, Mayfield Fund, Menlo Ventures, YL Ventures, and Zetta Ventures. They were joined by industry stalwarts Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, and more. Tony Olzak, Chief Technology Officer at Trace3 led the opening discussion on the paradigm shift in business strategy.

"Moments in history rarely come when you're given the opportunity to make such a profound impact on the world. The new ways we've had to integrate technology has changed our expectations as a society," said Olzak. "Whether realized or not, you're applying those same things internally inside your business. Your organization is solving big problems in a very short period of time."

Olzak said the focus of his session, and an overall theme throughout the conference, was to help attendees see the reality of the corporate and technological landscape and provide them with the tools and confidence to embrace the fourth industrial revolution: Industry 4.0.

Many of the companies represented at the conference have been meeting the demands of the growing and shifting digital environment and are continuing to help businesses evolve to meet technology needs as the crisis continues.

"We are lucky that technology was ready for this pandemic," said John Kindervag, Field CTO of Palo Alto Networks and, one of Trace3's day-two speakers. "the coronavirus explains to us what we've known in cybersecurity for a long time."

As an authority and one of the founders of the Zero Trust concept, Kindervag spoke about tech spending priorities for CIOs in 2020 and beyond, and how CISOs are rebalancing priorities through business continuity, secure access, increasing collaboration, and longer-term strategy.

On day three of the summit, Trace3 highlighted its deep connections to the Venture Capital and Startup communities in Silicon Valley, inviting six of their VC partners and the Startups they are investing in to discuss what's coming in cloud, data, security, and the future of work.

Investment themes included: Renaissance of Silicon Valley, Biology as Technology, Human-Centered AI, Hacker-Proof Security, Future of Work, DevOps Management, Rise of the Edge, and Emerging Tech.

To double down on areas of investment, Trace3 surveyed the live audience in each session to determine which areas of strategic investment were the highest priority for their organization over the next 12-18 months, and determined 67 percent of those surveyed said that Security will be a prime focus. Following Security, Cloud came in at 57 percent, and Artificial Intelligence at 52 percent.

Throughout the virtual conference, the presenters made it clear—there's been a massive shift in how technology is brought to bear, and companies who embrace a digital-first mentality will have a massive advantage into the future.

At the end of the conference Trace3 Chief Marketing Officer and Innovation Summit Host, Sandy Salty said. "This virtual experience is a testament to Trace3's commitment to innovation and ability to transform quickly in any situation. The feedback from our clients, partners, and speakers has been overwhelmingly positive. We are pleased to augment our marketing strategy with these types of immersive and informative digital experiences on a go forward basis."

Those interested in accessing recordings of the sessions, they are available at www.trace3.com/innovation-summit-2020.

