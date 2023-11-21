Record Week on HiBid Sees 826,352 Lots Sold in 1,843 Auctions, Bringing in $50.1M GMV

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In auctions running from November 13th to 19th, HiBid.com broke records for the total number of lots sold and total number of auctions held through the platform in a single week. Sales brought more than $50.1 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

Fresh off of that banner week, HiBid has many more exciting auctions open for bidding this week featuring pocket watches, rare coins, comic books, bicycles, municipal liquidation equipment, dirt bikes, and much more. A 1954 Chevy H54 pickup truck, a Swiss "Dunand" 14K gold 1/4 repeater pocket watch, and a 1992 $50 gold American Eagle coin are expected to be among the hottest lots of the week.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

November 13-19, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $50.1+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $105.4+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 826,352

Timed Auctions: 1,843

Live Auctions: 140

Bids Placed: 4+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Robert Noa Estate Brooksville Onsite Auction

Auction Type: Internet Absentee

Dates: December 9

Seller: Dudley's Auction

View Auction Catalog

Municipal Auction, City of Rochelle, Illinois

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: November 3-28

Seller: Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co.

View Auction Catalog

Pocket Watches, Coins, Clocks, Comics, and Sterling

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 24-November 27

Seller: Lucky Auctions

View Auction Catalog

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex