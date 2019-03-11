Record Year for Euroclear Driven by Strategic Initiatives and Positive Market Conditions

BRUSSELS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Euroclear reports results for the year ending 31 December 2018

Financial Highlights

Operating income increased 9%, compared to FY 2017, to EUR 1335 million Business Income rose 4% to EUR 1079 million as our open architecture model and strategic initiatives captured the benefit of positive market conditions Banking and Other Income increased by 39% to EUR 256 million , boosted by higher US interest rates

Operating costs were broadly stable at EUR 814 million as continued investment in our customer proposition and regulatory-driven initiatives were offset by tight control of costs

EPS was up 21% to EUR 102.3 per share, compared to EUR 84.6 per share in 2017

per share, compared to per share in 2017 Board indicates an interim dividend of EUR 55 per share. Dividend expected to be paid in fourth quarter 2019 as a consequence of successful corporate reorganisation

Key Operating Metrics

Record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group equivalent to EUR 791 trillion by value, an increase of 8% compared to 2017, and approximately 10x Global GDP

by value, an increase of 8% compared to 2017, and approximately 10x Global GDP The average value of securities held on behalf of Euroclear clients continued to grow in 2018 to EUR 28.8 trillion compared to EUR 28.4 trillion in 2017

compared to in 2017 Euroclear's Collateral Highway mobilised a yearly average of EUR 1.2 trillion , up 7%

, up 7% Number of fund orders routed by Euroclear increased 4% to 10.9 million in 2018

Strategic Update

Remain focused on delivering our three strategic objectives to enhance our customer proposition: strengthening our network, growing our network and reshaping our network. Highlights from 2018:

Launch of Single CSD access to the ECB's T2S platform, providing an efficient gateway to Eurozone liquidity for international investors

Continuing to invest in core systems, enhance cyber resilience and meet the requirements of incoming regulations, including CSDR

Client feedback on collateral management solutions remains positive and Euroclear was awarded top honours in the Global Custodian Tri-Party Securities Financing survey

Strong pipeline of emerging markets who are attracted to become 'Euroclearable' to facilitate international investment

Exploring new opportunities to provide data services that support clients in optimising collateral and liquidity

Corporate Evolutions

Successfully completed the relocation of the ultimate holding company to Belgium , following almost unanimous approval from our shareholders. This guarantees that the Company's legal seat is located inside the European Union

, following almost unanimous approval from our shareholders. This guarantees that the Company's legal seat is located inside the European Union Shareholders also approved amendments to the articles of association, meaning the Company now has a single class of ordinary shares

The Board recognises the need to provide a long-term liquidity solution available to all shareholders and is reviewing options to ensure this is completed in an orderly manner

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said: "Euroclear has had an excellent year, with key business metrics reaching record levels, demonstrating the attractiveness of our proposition and focused strategy. Looking forward, we will continue to invest in our customer offer and focus on delivering our strategic objectives for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

