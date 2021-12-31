Record Year For Million-Dollar Rare Coins, Reports Professional Numismatists Guild

Major auction sales of rare U.S. coins and paper money in 2021 totaled nearly $602 million. Tweet this

"Spectacular prices were realized for superb quality, historic, rare coins and banknotes as the numismatic market soared online and as collectors and dealers began to return to in-person shows and conventions across the country," said PNG President Richard Weaver.

The most valuable rare coin sold in 2021 was a 1933 Double Eagle (U.S. $20 denomination gold coin) owned by shoe designer Stuart Weitzman. It brought $18.9 million at a Sotheby's auction, setting a record price for any rare coin.

Heritage Auctions reported the largest dollar total of U.S. coins and banknotes sold at auction, $295.9 million, followed by GreatCollections Coin Auctions with $141 million, and Stack's Bowers Galleries with $92.3 million in auctions of U.S. coins and banknotes.

"In addition to the 22 U.S. coins that sold for $1 million each or more at auction, about a dozen others reportedly changed hands in private transactions. The previous record year for million-dollar U.S. coin sales was 17 in 2015," said Weaver. "Also, at least ten rare coins from other countries were sold for $1 million or more by U.S.-based auction houses in 2021."

Participating auction firms were Alex Cooper Auctioneers, Bonhams, Early Cents Auctions, Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, GreatCollections Coin Auctions, Heritage Auctions, David Lawrence Rare Coins, Legend Rare Coin Auctions, Scotsman Coin & Jewelry, Sotheby's, and Stack's Bowers Galleries.

Professional Numismatists Guild members must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For a list of member-dealers, visit www.PNGdealers.org or call PNG headquarters in Temecula, California at (951) 587-8300.

SOURCE Professional Numismatists Guild

Related Links

http://www.PNGdealers.org

