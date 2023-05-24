Record Year for Tornado Touchdowns Continues as RUNHOOD Meets Unprecedented Demand for Portable Power

The all-new, groundbreaking Rallye 1200 with swappable batteries comes to market during one of the harshest severe weather seasons in history

WALNUT, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic year for tornadic storms continues with hundreds of tornadoes causing millions of dollars in property damage while leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

While early season tornadic activity doesn't necessarily predict shorter term trends, so far in 2023:

With their swappable battery technology, RUNHOOD power stations will power your devices through the storm.

466 tornadoes touched down in the first quarter of the year, setting a new record

The number of tornadoes confirmed during the first three months of the year is more than three times the annual average

March 31 had the fourth most tornadoes touch down in a single day in U.S. history

Tornados are unpredictable and terrifying, but being prepared can help people in vulnerable regions stay safe. With RUNHOOD, customers have endless power when they need it most, thanks to their exclusive, swappable battery design.

Storm experts all agree that one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family when the weather is at its worst is to stay informed. Even during a prolonged power outage, RUNHOOD's swappable battery powered stations and banks can keep smartphones charged and modems powered.

RUNHOOD offers peace of mind when in the storm's path making sure you'll still be able to use crucial communication devices and essential appliances.

Flexible power when you need it, wherever you need power

RUNHOOD's design is flexible, letting you build what you want for your individual power needs. The entire line centers around exclusive swappable battery technology.

These swappable batteries can be used inside a RUNHOOD Rallye Power Station to unleash up to 1200 watts of power. Or they can be paired with a small adapter to make a single-use miniature portable power bank.

With RUNHOOD, power stations have extended capacity and endless power because low batteries can be swapped in on-the-go with fresh batteries. Devices stay charging. Appliances stay running. Customers have endless power.

Newest power station available now through a Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 Pro was introduced to the market in the spring of 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign at the peak of the severe storm season. It will be available soon online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store.

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD brings to market an industry exclusive line of portable power products built around swappable battery technology. This innovative difference offers customers virtually unlimited extended battery capacity and endless power.

Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

