Record Year for Tornado Touchdowns Continues as RUNHOOD Meets Unprecedented Demand for Portable Power

News provided by

RUNHOOD Power

24 May, 2023, 08:37 ET

The all-new, groundbreaking Rallye 1200 with swappable batteries comes to market during one of the harshest severe weather seasons in history

WALNUT, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic year for tornadic storms continues with hundreds of tornadoes causing millions of dollars in property damage while leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

While early season tornadic activity doesn't necessarily predict shorter term trends, so far in 2023:

Continue Reading
With their swappable battery technology, RUNHOOD power stations will power your devices through the storm.
With their swappable battery technology, RUNHOOD power stations will power your devices through the storm.

  • 466 tornadoes touched down in the first quarter of the year, setting a new record
  • The number of tornadoes confirmed during the first three months of the year is more than three times the annual average
  • March 31 had the fourth most tornadoes touch down in a single day in U.S. history

Tornados are unpredictable and terrifying, but being prepared can help people in vulnerable regions stay safe. With RUNHOOD, customers have endless power when they need it most, thanks to their exclusive, swappable battery design.

Storm experts all agree that one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family when the weather is at its worst is to stay informed. Even during a prolonged power outage, RUNHOOD's swappable battery powered stations and banks can keep smartphones charged and modems powered.

RUNHOOD offers peace of mind when in the storm's path making sure you'll still be able to use crucial communication devices and essential appliances.

Flexible power when you need it, wherever you need power

RUNHOOD's design is flexible, letting you build what you want for your individual power needs. The entire line centers around exclusive swappable battery technology.

These swappable batteries can be used inside a RUNHOOD Rallye Power Station to unleash up to 1200 watts of power. Or they can be paired with a small adapter to make a single-use miniature portable power bank.

With RUNHOOD, power stations have extended capacity and endless power because low batteries can be swapped in on-the-go with fresh batteries. Devices stay charging. Appliances stay running. Customers have endless power.

Newest power station available now through a Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 Pro was introduced to the market in the spring of 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign at the peak of the severe storm season. It will be available soon online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store.

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD brings to market an industry exclusive line of portable power products built around swappable battery technology. This innovative difference offers customers virtually unlimited extended battery capacity and endless power.

Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com.

Media Contact 
Sarah Segal 
9178683396 
[email protected] 

SOURCE RUNHOOD Power

Also from this source

As "Glamping" Trend Explodes, RUNHOOD Power Stations Become a Must-Have for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Another Record-Breaking Year for Outdoor Vacations Expected as Campgrounds See Unprecedented Rise in Reservations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.