Record Year of Giving Back Leads to 3x Honor

John Deere Named to The Civic 50 — Again!

MOLINE, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, John Deere (NYSE: DE) employees gave back in record-breaking numbers for community giving and volunteerism.

And once again, their efforts are being recognized. For the third consecutive year John Deere has been named to The Civic 50, an annual honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded US companies.

Deere was also awarded a gold medal this year after ranking second overall for its investments. The ranking analyzes how extensively and strategically Deere applied its resources to community engagement in the U.S., including employee time and skills, cash, investments, in-kind giving, and leadership.

The award is administered by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. The Civic 50 has become a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies are leading through social impact and civic engagement.

"On behalf of the company and all our employees, I want to thank Points of Light for this exciting honor," said Mara Downing, president of the John Deere Foundation. "This recognition is a testament to our strong belief in trust-based philanthropy and unrestricted giving, demonstrating our commitment to helping end hunger and building stronger communities."

Our 2023 accomplishments include:

Contributed $74.5 million to nonprofit organizations in our home communities (a new record for us), and up from $55.5 million the previous year.

to nonprofit organizations in our home communities (a new record for us), and up from the previous year. Volunteered over 260,000 hours to community service (also a new record), up almost 100,000 hours from 2022.

Announced three multi-year grants totaling $19 million aimed at eliminating hunger by increasing access to food.

aimed at eliminating hunger by increasing access to food. Mentored over 113,000 students in 8 countries through the John Deere Inspire School program. Employee mentors volunteered nearly 70,000 hours.

"Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "John Deere demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024."

To learn more about Point of Lights and The Civic 50 honorees for 2024, here is a link to their news release .

