Recordable Optical Disc Market: Blu-ray Disc Leading the Way, Revenues Projected at US$ 2 Bn in 2019 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The recordable optical disc market, which was valued at approximately US$ 3 Bn in 2018, is estimated to see bearishness in the coming years, as per the new report published by Future Market Insights (FMI). As per the report, revenues are likely to taper off at a CAGR of -3.6% during 2019-2029, as a general sense of obsoleteness looms large. The sluggishness is despite the reliance on optical forms for storage, according to FMI's research.

"Evolution of non-physical media with greater storage capabilities has led to marked decrease in consumer preference. The shift toward cloud-based suites is also pushing down the sales of recordable optical disc, as cloud storage provides an agile and reliable platform for data storage and accessibility." says the FMI report.

According to the report, emergence of prominent media-services providers, such as Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL, started tugging on the popularity of recordable optical disc formats. Media service providers rewrote the rules of media consumption and the adoption rate of these media streaming services grew by leaps and bounds. Skyrocketing subscriber base of these prominent media service providers resulted in some major revenue dips for the recordable optic disc market, creating significant tribulations for market players to make effective sales pitches.

The study opines that sales of recordable optical disc started plummeted in parallel with the growth of public and private cloud services- Amazon Web Services, IBM Bluemix and Microsoft Azure to name a few. These platforms offer excellent cloud services with extensive database storage, content delivery speed, and multiple other functionalities, helping online media streaming platforms to exponentially grow and expand. Such factors are foreshadowing a bleak future for recordable optical disc forms, unravels the research analysis.

'Manufacture-On-Demand' DVDs and Blu-Ray Discs- Marking a New Milestone for Growth

As per the report, the trend of 'manufacture-on-demand' DVDs and blu-rays of popular TV shows and movies is working in favor of the market players. For instance, Amazon exclusively sells a series of 'manufacture-on-demand' DVDs and blu-rays of popular Nickelodeon shows and movies. Moreover, popular media-services providers, such as Netflix, have also started bringing back popular TV series and movies in DVDs and blu-ray formats to treat their loyal subscribers, which in turn has resulted in a promising comeback for DVDs and blu-ray discs.

The report opines that blu-ray disc will continue being the top-seller, with revenues estimated to approach US$ 2 Bn in 2019. Optimum storage capacities with 'best-in-class' features remain two of the key selling points of blu-ray discs. Sales of recordable optical disc via online channels will continue to put offline channels in the shade. The convenience of choosing from multiple varieties and availing best deals and offers are two of the major growth pacesetters of online channels over offline, states the research study.

Professional Use of Recordable Optical Disc to Show Positive Leaps,

As per the report, media houses continue to rely on recordable optical disc formats for local storage, followed by software and IT ecosystems. Key players in the recordable optical disc market are focusing on incremental innovations that would further help them boost their sustenance in the market.

Apart from product features, brands are also focusing on nourishing the longevity of their recordable optical disc offerings via reflective layers. In addition, strategic partnerships seem to the best way forward for the brands to sustain with considerable revenue growth, states the research study. For instance, in 2018, Sony made the official announcement of optical disc archive system with support from the partner companies. Moreover, it also signed a definitive License agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Media Co., Ltd. (MCM), which is aimed at rolling out new and advanced models of optical disc archive cartridges.

