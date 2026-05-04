Recorded Future Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to share that Recorded Future has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies. Check back for a complimentary copy of the full report soon!

In our view, being recognized as a Leader reflects a clear shift in what organizations expect from cyberthreat intelligence. As threats move faster and decisions grow more complex, customers need more than a broad vision. They need a platform that can consistently turn intelligence into action. We believe that is why a purpose-built, intelligence-first approach matters, and we think this recognition reflects how Recorded Future helps customers apply unbiased, actionable insights across the security lifecycle to make faster decisions and achieve better outcomes.

"We believe this recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies reflects both the strength of our vision and the impact we deliver for customers every day," said Colin Mahony, CEO at Recorded Future. "In our view, organizations need intelligence that helps them move faster, prioritize with confidence, and take action before threats escalate, and we think this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exactly that."

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies, By Jonathan Nunez, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Jaime Anderson, 04 May 2026

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Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Recorded Future.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company, serving over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across 80 countries. The Recorded Future platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets through the Intelligence Graph®, containing 200+ billion nodes of specialized threat data. By combining precise, AI-driven analytics with breakthrough autonomous capabilities, Recorded Future enables organizations to transform from manual threat intelligence limitations to Intelligence Operations that automatically operationalize threats across entire security ecosystems.

Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in 2024. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Recorded Future continues to lead the evolution from traditional threat intelligence to automated risk mitigation.

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SOURCE Recorded Future