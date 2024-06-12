Recorded Future Recognized in 2024 Splunk Partner Awards

Threat Intelligence Leader Named Global Technology Innovation Partner of the Year Winner for Outstanding Partnership

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company, announced today it has received the Global Technology Innovation Partner of the Year award for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership.

The Global Technology Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes a global Splunk partner with exceptional expertise in building groundbreaking, repeatable solutions that interoperate with or depend on Splunk products and technologies. This partner has a proven ability to develop new technology that disrupts the market and addresses customer use cases across industry verticals. By delivering exceptional value and inciting transformative change, this partner has shifted the perspective on how we should be supporting customers with their innovative offering, thought process, and approach to generating new business models. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website .

"The partnership between Recorded Future and Splunk continues to prove itself invaluable to our clients - enabling an outside-in perspective of their threats with foundational visibility, prioritized actions, proactive responses, and optimized security workflows. We're honored to be recognized for our ongoing strategic partnership, and look forward to deepening our relationship to make sure security teams are armed with real-time threat intelligence to combat their most pressing threats." – Colin Mahony, President, Recorded Future

"Congratulations to Recorded Future for being named the Global Technology Innovation Partner of the Year," said Gretchen O'Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. "The 2024 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like Recorded Future for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers."

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

To learn more about Recorded Future's integration with Splunk, visit: www.recordedfuture.com/integrations/splunk

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,800 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

SOURCE Recorded Future