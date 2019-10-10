Recorded Future Secures Two Cyber Defense Global Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the global leader in security intelligence, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner in two categories in this year's annual Cyber Defense Global Awards: Next-Generation Security Company of the Year and Best Product: Threat Intelligence. This award comes on the heels of SC Media's Recorded Future product review , in which the company was named SC Labs Recommended Product of the Month for Threat Intelligence.

For more than 10 years, the Recorded Future team has worked toward turning its vision into a reality — use technology to make the world a safer place. What began as a patented technology leveraging machine learning to analyze and process massive amounts of information available on the internet, evolved into an indispensable cybersecurity solution in the form of threat intelligence. Security practitioners rely on Recorded Future for intelligence they can trust in order to effectively manage risk.

"On behalf of our entire team, I am honored and delighted to receive this recognition for our contributions to the threat intelligence and security communities. Receiving these awards validates our mission of robust threat intelligence with tangible impact in a pivotal year for the organization. Together, with our customers and partners, we're working to stay one step ahead of threats from nation-states and cybercriminals." — Christopher Ahlberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Recorded Future

Recorded Future's unique technology collects, processes, and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver relevant cyber threat insights in real time. The company's solution aggregates this rich intelligence with other threat data sources, layering on expert human analysis and empowering security teams to quickly collaborate across the organization to protect against attacks. The result is finished intelligence when and where security professionals need it most, including rapid integration with existing security solutions.

Accelerating Security Through Continued Innovation

This year, Recorded Future has reached important milestones both as a leading cybersecurity company and in terms of product innovation. Following the company's May acquisition by New York-based private equity firm Insight Partners for $780 million, Recorded Future has released several product and partner enhancements.

Highlights include:

Recorded Future released a full integration with Splunk® Phantom® and has built four core playbooks in conjunction with new high-throughput API capabilities to help provide seamless access to best-in-class threat intelligence to maximize security automation effectiveness.

with Splunk® Phantom® and has built four core playbooks in conjunction with new high-throughput API capabilities to help provide seamless access to best-in-class threat intelligence to maximize security automation effectiveness. Recorded Future released high-fidelity packages of indicators related to threat actors, tools, campaigns, and techniques to assist in proactively blocking threats from entering organizations' environments.

Recorded Future Express — the company's browser extension that layers security intelligence over any web-based environment — was made available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace .

"We're thrilled to name Recorded Future a winner as both the Next-Generation Security Company of the Year and Best Product: Threat Intelligence in our Global Awards program. They won these awards because they pioneered security intelligence — an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cybercriminals," — Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine

Recorded Future detects the reporting of new vulnerabilities, exploits, indicators of compromise (IOCs), exposed company assets, and threat actors targeting organizations and industries. It captures and structures this information — billions of indexed facts linked to sources and authors, and across all languages — for security and risk analysis.

In an IDC White Paper sponsored by Recorded Future, "Organizations React to Security Threats More Efficiently and Cost Effectively with Recorded Future," IDC concluded that Recorded Future enabled security teams to identify threats to their organizations 10 times faster, while helping to resolve security incidents 63 percent faster when they do occur.

Today, it would take nearly 9,000 analysts, working eight hours a day, five days a week, for 52 weeks per year, to process the same amount of security event data that Recorded Future's machine analytics can process in the same time frame.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers the only complete threat intelligence solution powered by patented machine learning to lower risk. We empower organizations to reveal unknown threats before they impact business, and enable teams to respond to alerts 10 times faster. To supercharge the efforts of security teams, our technology automatically collects and analyzes intelligence from technical, open web, and dark web sources and aggregates customer-proprietary data. Recorded Future delivers more context than threat feeds, updates in real time so intelligence stays relevant, and centralizes information ready for human analysis, collaboration, and integration with security technologies. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

