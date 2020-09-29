Recorded Future to Host Predict 2020 Security Intelligence Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced that it will be hosting its annual Predict 2020 conference on October 5-8. This virtual event will bring together over 5,000 cybersecurity professionals from across the globe to hear expert presentations and interactive discussions on the critical role that security intelligence plays in disrupting adversaries and reducing risk across the enterprise.

Guest speakers include David Sanger, The New York Times national security correspondent and Pulitzer Prize-winning author; Gerard Brady, Chief Information Security Officer and Global Head, IT Security at Morgan Stanley; John Grim, Head of Research, Development, Innovation at Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center; Dr. Chase Cunningham, VP and Principal Security & Risk Analyst at Forrester; and many more cybersecurity professionals from leading organizations, as well as Recorded Future executives, researchers, and product experts.

The event will feature 44 sessions, including proprietary research and real-world use cases for leveraging intelligence across enterprise security. Led by security leaders and luminaries who are shaping the future of cybersecurity, focus areas will include brand protection, threat intelligence, security operations and response, vulnerability management, third party risk, and geopolitical risk.

"Year over year, our conference has unearthed the most impactful research, customer experiences, and product use cases to help our community grow their knowledge base. Going virtual this year has allowed us to expand the impact of our event to a much broader audience and the response has been tremendous. We've received more than 5,000 registrations -- a clear signal that organizations see the value and the power of enterprise-wide security intelligence and its role in empowering cybersecurity professionals to proactively mitigate risk and disrupt adversaries." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Highlights from the Recorded Future Predict 2020 agenda include:

Through the Global Media Lens — David Sanger , a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and national security correspondent for The New York Times , will speak with Recorded Future COO, Stuart Solomon about his 35 years as a foreign correspondent and his latest research and investigations relating to geopolitics, globalization, and cyber power.

— , a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and national security correspondent for The , will speak with Recorded Future COO, about his 35 years as a foreign correspondent and his latest research and investigations relating to geopolitics, globalization, and cyber power. Novel World, Novel Threats: Disrupting Threat Actors — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg , explains why there has never been a better time to be a cybercriminal, and how disrupting their activities is the only way to truly defeat them.

— Dr. , explains why there has never been a better time to be a cybercriminal, and how disrupting their activities is the only way to truly defeat them. Ransomware Threats to the Election — With lots of talk about ransomware attacks on election infrastructure, what is the reality for the 2020 United States Election? Recorded Future's Senior Security Architect Allan Liska will explore four different ransomware threats to the U.S. election.

— With lots of talk about ransomware attacks on election infrastructure, what is the reality for the 2020 United States Election? Recorded Future's Senior Security Architect will explore four different ransomware threats to the U.S. election. Security Intelligence and the Role of the Evolved CISO — Gerard Brady , Chief Information Security Officer and Global Head, IT Security at Morgan Stanley, Niloofar Razi Howe , former Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at RSA, and Dr. Christopher Ahlberg will discuss how intelligence is transforming the role of the CISO.

Recorded Future's Predict 2020 is open to cybersecurity professionals and others interested in learning about security intelligence. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/predict/ .

Follow #Predict20 on Twitter for real-time updates on this year's presentations.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future Platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

