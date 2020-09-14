Recorded Future to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences to discuss the current security intelligence landscape, Recorded Future's product roadmap, company growth, and future plans.

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT

Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Marie Brattberg (Chief Strategy Officer)

Topic: Recorded Future - Security Intelligence - A look at where Recorded Future has been and where it is heading in 2021 and how it is delivering value to its clients in changing times.

Citi Private Company Access - Security Intelligence with Recorded Future

Presentation: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Spokesperson: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg (CEO and Co-Founder)

Topic: Overview of the security intelligence industry and landscape, and trends Recorded Future is seeing around the expanding virtual environment and rapid digital transformation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit Suisse Disruptive Security Series

Presentation: Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Spokesperson: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg (CEO and Co-Founder)

Topic: A look into the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform and how the company delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions.

More information around other Recorded Future events and webinars is available on the company's website at https://www.recordedfuture.com/events/ .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

