Recording Artist Bobby V Takes Lead Role in New Film Offline, Set to Debut on Tubi This October

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-talented R&B recording artist Bobby V is set to make his mark on the big screen for the 2nd time as the lead actor in the highly anticipated dramatic film Offline, premiering exclusively on Tubi this October. Directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Terry T. Miles, the film explores the complexities of human relationships in a hyper-connected digital world, with Bobby V delivering a powerful performance in the starring role.

In addition to showcasing his acting chops, Bobby V is also producing the official soundtrack for Offline through his label, Veltree Music Group. The first single from the soundtrack, also titled "Offline," will be released on all major streaming platforms on October 3, 2024. With his signature blend of smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, the single sets the tone for what promises to be an emotionally gripping film.

"I'm thrilled to bring this project to life both on screen and through my music," says Bobby V. "Working with Terry T. Miles and being able to fuse my passion for acting and music has been an incredible experience. I can't wait for my fans to see the film and hear the soundtrack."

Offline will explore the impact of technology on relationships, raising thought-provoking questions about connection and isolation in today's digital age. Bobby V's portrayal of the lead character is set to captivate audiences, blending his natural charisma with a compelling story about mental health.

The Offline soundtrack, executive produced and performed by Bobby V and released under Veltree Music Group, will complement the film's themes with a mix of soulful R&B and contemporary sounds, capturing the emotional depth of the story.

About Bobby V

Bobby V is an award-winning R&B artist known for hits like "Slow Down" and "Tell Me." With several chart-topping albums under his belt, Bobby continues to push creative boundaries, expanding his talents into acting and music production. Offline marks his 2nd lead role in a feature film. His 1st role was in the film Hollywood Hearts. These projects are signaling a new chapter in his evolving career. https://iambobbyv.com/

About Terry T. Miles

Terry T. Miles is a visionary director and producer known for his thought-provoking films that challenge social norms. With a keen eye for storytelling, Miles continues to break new ground in cinema, with Offline being his latest project. https://m.imdb.com/name/nm3004436/

About Veltree Music Group

Veltree Music Group is an independent record label founded by Bobby V, dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent while producing cutting-edge music across multiple genres. https://www.instagram.com/veltreemusicgroup

